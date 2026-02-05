Photos: Jeannette Bayardelle, Andréa Burns and More in COME FROM AWAY at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse is bringing the uplifting, Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away to audiences beginning this week. You can now get a first look at production photos here!

The production began performances last night, Wednesday, February 4, and officially opens this Sunday, February 8 at Paper Mill Playhouse in a run continuing through Sunday, March 1. Due to audience demand, an additional performance of Come From Away has just been added on Tuesday, February 17 at 7:30PM.

Inspired by a partnership with Pay It Forward 9/11, everyone who attends Come From Away at Paper Mill is invited to help promote kindness and unity in their own communities by “Paying It Forward” and performing acts of kindness towards strangers, in turn asking them to do the same. With over 35,000 audience members expected during the run, the Paper Mill community hopes to inspire a ripple effect of good deeds into Millburn, New Jersey, and beyond.

This reimagined production of Come From Away, which features the actors playing instruments live onstage, is directed and choreographed by Richard J. Hinds. The cast features Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl from the North Country, & Juliet) as Beverley/Annette, Andréa Burns (The Notebook, In the Heights) as Diane, John El-Jor (We Live In Cairo) as Kevin J./Ali, Nick Gaswirth (Ragtime) as Oz, Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as Beulah, Lisa Helmi Johanson (POTUS) as Janice, Kent M. Lewis (Billy Elliot US Tour) as Nick/Doug, James Moye (Bull Durham, Tootsie) as Claude, Jason Tyler Smith (Come From Away US Tour) as Bob, David Socolar (Company US Tour) as Kevin T./Garth, Erica Spyres (Carousel) as Bonnie, and Rema Webb (Unmasked, The Music Man) as Hannah. Understudies include Molly Coyne, Travis Darghali, Brandi Knox, and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

