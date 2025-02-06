Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Video: 5 Tap Dancing Tips from DeWitt Fleming, Jr.

by Joey Mervis

Worried your lack of tap dancing skills is keeping you from living your best triple-threat life? Get back to the basics and tap your troubles away with DeWitt Fleming, Jr.,

Exclusive: Isabella Esler Sings 'Poetry' from Broadway-Aimed LIFE AFTER

by Nicole Rosky

Yonge Street Theatricals will soon present the new musical LIFE AFTER at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. Check out a brand-new music video for “Poetry,” filmed in studio with actress Isabella Esler, who plays Alice.. (more...)

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Will Offer Discount Tickets and More at Box Office Opening

by Nicole Rosky

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is getting ready to celebrate the official box office opening on Friday, February 7 with discounted tickets and a lottery for opening night tickets. We have all of the details.. (more...)

Review Roundup: MYSTIC PIZZA at Paper Mill Playhouse

by Joshua Wright

The reviews are rolling in for Mystic Pizza, which opened on Sunday at Paper Mill Playhouse. The show continues through Sunday, February 23. Based on the classic 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love and family in a small-town pizza joint.. (more...)

Video: Nicole Scherzinger Explains the Difference Between London and Broadway Audiences

by Josh Sharpe

On Tuesday, Nicole Scherzinger visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about the Broadway production of Sunset Boulevard. In the interview, she explained how audiences give her 'superpowers' and why Norma Desmon wasn't necessarily her dream role. Watch the interview now!. (more...)

Video: Watch Doechii Dance to a HAMILTON Remix After Her Broadway-Inspired Grammys Performance

by Michael Major

Doechii is not throwing away her shot at Broadway. After taking home her first Grammy for Best Rap Album on Sunday night, a video has resurfaced of the rapper dancing to a mashup of of her song 'Catfish' and 'My Shot' from Hamilton.. (more...)

Video: 'Weird Al' Yankovic is Working on a Jukebox Musical

by Stephi Wild

'Weird Al' Yankovic has revealed that he is working on a jukebox musical! This comes after last year when he said that a musical is in the works, with no further details revealed at that time.. (more...)

Video: Christy Altomare, John Bolton, Alex Joseph Greyson & More Are Bringing Back ANASTASIA

by Joey Mervis

Rumor has it that Anastasia will be back in NYC this winter when it arrives at David Geffen Hall in Lincoln Center. The one-night-only event arrives as a part of Manhattan Concert Productions' Broadway Series. Watch this video to find out more about how they are preparing for the event and what audiences can expect. . (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

On Monday night, internet sensation Trisha Paytas, made her long-awaited Broadway debut in one-night-only musical theatre extravaganza, Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream. See footage from the night here! . ( more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!