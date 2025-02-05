Video: Watch Doechii Dance to a HAMILTON Remix After Her Broadway-Inspired Grammys Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Doechii is not throwing away her shot at Broadway. After taking home her first Grammy for Best Rap Album on Sunday night, a video has resurfaced of the rapper dancing to a mashup of of her song "Catfish" and "My Shot" from Hamilton. The TikTok has amassed over a million likes, with the comments calling for a proper collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Doechii released her albumn, "Alligator Bites Never Heal," in 2024. In addition, Doechii was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance. She also collaborated with Katy Perry on a single from her "143" album, "I'm His, He's Mine."

The video comes after her acclaimed Grammy performance of "Denial Is A River," which was remixed to a big band, orchestral version for the awards show.

Many pointed out that the costumes her dancers wore in the performance resembled Matilda the Musical's "Revolting Children." When sharing photos from the performance, Doechii captioned her post "DENIAL IS A BROADWAY."

About Doechii

Doechii supported the mixtape with the sold-out Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour, which brought her to the U.S., Europe and the UK.

In December, she performed “Denial is a River” and “Boiled Peanuts” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” did a Tiny Desk Concert on NPR Music, accepted the Hip-Hop Disrupter award at Variety’s eighth annual Hitmakers celebration and visited the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles for a discussion of Alligator Bites Never Heal and a special performance. As he introduced Doechii at the museum, Killer Mike hailed her as “an artist who I feel is the present, the future – and who’s going to change music forever.”

About Hamilton

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.