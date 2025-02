Review Roundup: MYSTIC PIZZA at Paper Mill Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The reviews are rolling in for Mystic Pizza, which opened on Sunday at Paper Mill Playhouse. The show continues through Sunday, February 23. Based on the classic 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love and family in a small-town pizza joint.

Based on the classic 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love and family in a small-town pizza joint. The infectious score features megahits of the 80s and 90s, from “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and songs originally recorded by Melissa Etheridge, Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, Wilson Phillips, The Bangles, Belinda Carlisle, Rick Astley, Bryan Adams, among many others.

The cast features Krystina Alabado as Daisy Arujo, Alaina Anderson as Katherine “Kat” Arujo, Deánna Giulietti as Josephine “JoJo” Barboza, Ben Fankhauser as Tim Travers, F. Michael Haynie as Bill Montijo, Vincent Michael as Charles “Charlie” Gordon Windsor, Jr. and others, Jennifer Fouché as Leona Silvia, Mia Gerachis as Debbie and others, James Hindman as Charles Windsor, Sr. and others, Michael James as Lou and others, April Josephine as Mrs. Arujo and others, Louis Pardo as Mr. Barboza and others, Alyssa M. Simmons as Aunt Bonnie and others, , Jake Swain as Frank and others, Zephaniah Wages as George and others, and Rachel Kae Wirtz as Lorna and others. Chachi Delgado and Adriana Negron are swings.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Patrick Maley, NJ Advance Media: Throughout the show, the music feels neither natural nor artificial but instead skillfully balances those concepts: self-aware that it is kitschy, but undeterred — and in the truest spirt of ‘80s pop, fully committed to the fun embedded in that kitsch. There is simply a lot to love about “Mystic Pizza.” Hushion’s direction is deft. The cast performances are spot-on. Stowell’s music jumps off the stage. And Connor Gallagher’s choreography is constantly celebratory.

Jay Lustig, NJ Arts: As in the movie, everything leads to a mostly happy ending. That doesn’t mean all the romantic couples resolve all their differences: “Mystic Pizza” isn’t quite that tidy. But Kat, Daisy and JoJo reaffirm their bonds with each other, and their belief in themselves, and face a future that looks bright. In 1987, I may have regarded Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” as a disposable pop song that I never particularly wanted to hear again. But as the rousing final number of “Mystic Pizza,” sung by the ensemble, it’s kind of perfect.

Check back for more reviews!

Reader Reviews