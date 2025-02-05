STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Will Offer Discount Tickets and More at Box Office Opening

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is getting ready to celebrate the official box office opening on Friday, February 7th with a partnership with Raising Cane’s. In honor of the year the play takes place, the first 400 ticket buyers in line who purchase between 10AM-12PM at the Marquis Box Office (210 West 46th Street) can buy $19.59 tickets for select performances while supplies last. These specially priced tickets are limited to two tickets per patron.

Anyone visiting the Marquis Box Office will be able to enter a lottery in which the grand prize winner will receive:

-2 tickets to Opening Night of Stranger Things: The First Shadow

-Free Raising Cane’s for a year

-STTFS & CANE’S Prize Pack

-1 NYC Plush Puppy

-1 Cane’s Hat

-STTFS merch pack

Additional giveaways at the box office opening event include:

-First 200 People in Line: Receive an exclusive branded hat

-All Ticket Purchasers: Receive an exclusive collectible button

-Additional prizes to be provided by Broadway Plus

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW will begin performances Friday, March 28, 2025 and officially open Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre. The Broadway production will feature Rosie Benton as Virginia Creel, Alex Breaux as Dr. Brenner, Janie Brookshire, Kelsey Anne Brown, Malcolm Callender, Ta’Rea Campbell as Patty’s Mom, Juan Carlos as Bob Newby, Antoinette Comer, Robert T. Cunningham as Charles Sinclair, Ayana Cymone as Sue Anderson, Tom D'Agustino, Victor de Paula Rocha, Ian Dolley as Walter Henderson, Dora Dolphin as Karen Childress, Nya Garner, Logan Gould as Lonny Byers, Shea Grant as Claudia Yount, Andrew Hovelson as Principal Newby, Rebecca Hurd, Alison Jaye as Joyce Maldonado, Emmy Award nominee T.R. Knight as Victor Creel, Ted Koch as Chief Hopper, Timothy Lawrence, Poppy Lovell as Alice Creel, Jamie Martin Mann as Ted Wheeler, Louis McCartney reprising his universally acclaimed performance as Henry Creel, Patrick Scott McDermott, Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh as Patty Newby, Burke Swanson as James Hopper, Jr, Stephen Wattrus, Maya West and Eric Wiegand as Alan Munson, Graham Winton and Azalea Wolfe as Alice Creel.

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

Are monsters born... or made? In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?