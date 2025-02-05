Video: Nicole Scherzinger Explains the Difference Between London and Broadway Audiences

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday, Nicole Scherzinger visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about the Broadway production of Sunset Boulevard. Scherzinger plays Norma Desmond in the innovative revival, which has received rave reviews. In the interview, she shared that she always dreamed of being on Broadway, though not necessarily in this role.

"Being on Broadway was always the dream," said Schertzinger. "The desire to always be able to give my full potential [and] to share with people my real passion through my art and what I love the most - singing, acting, and dancing." She explained how you can't predict when your time will come for your moment in the spotlight, and how it often happens in ways you don't expect.

Before transferring to New York, Scherzinger played the role in the London production, where the audiences are different, she says. "The English audience is very respectable. They're very reserved...But here on Broadway, the American audience wants you to know how they feel! It gives me my superpowers," she admitted, adding that the energy and applause makes her performance. Watch the full interview with Seth Meyers now, where she also talks about seeing Jane Fonda after a production, and someone's cell phone going off during the most important part of the play.

The Jamie Lloyd Company’s new production of Sunset Blvd. originated in London’s West End in the fall of 2023 and immediately grabbed the attention of theatergoers worldwide. The show went on to win a record eight Olivier Awards including Best Revival, Best Director for Lloyd, Best Actress for Scherzinger, and Best Actor for Francis.