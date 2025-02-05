Video: 'Weird Al' Yankovic is Working on a Jukebox Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Weird Al" Yankovic has revealed that he is working on a jukebox musical! He recently appeared alongside Thomas Lennon on the Something’s Burning podcast where the conversation turned to Yankovic's love for theatre.

"We're developing a Weird Al jukebox musical," he revealed, before joking, "So ten years from now it should be..."

Watch the full interview in the video above.

This comes after last year when he said that a musical is in the works, with no further details revealed at that time.

At the time, all he said was that, “We’re thinking about it. We’re having conversations." This came after Yankovic made his Broadway debut in a guest appearance as one of the producers in Gutenberg! The Musical!

About "Weird Al" Yankovic

"Weird Al" Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history. A beloved American treasure and pop culture icon, he is known around the world for his artist-approved parodies of huge hits by artists of the last four decades including Madonna, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, Usher, Nirvana, Eminem, Queen, Lady Gaga, and many more. He has received 5 Grammy awards and 17 career nominations, and is one of only three artists to chart in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the previous four consecutive decades (the others being Madonna and Michael Jackson). Also an actor, writer and producer, Yankovic was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, and an Emmy Award for the 2022 release WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story (starring Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic).