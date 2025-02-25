Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 25, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, February 25

Othello begins previews on Broadway

Purpose begins previews on Broadway

Sunday. March 2

English closes on Broadway

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande to Perform at The 97th Oscars

by Josh Sharpe

Rejoycify! Following rumors that Wicked's Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande would kick off the Academy Awards this Sunday, it has been confirmed that they will indeed perform at the awards ceremony.. (more...)

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Will Return For Limited Off-Broadway Engagement

by Stephi Wild

After hit runs in London and on tour throughout the UK, a new production of Heathers the Musical will make its return to New York City this summer. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)

Video: Inside Rehearsals for BOOP! THE MUSICAL

by Joey Mervis

Betty's coming to Broadway! Rehearsals are underway for BOOP! The Musical, which is set to begin previews on March 11 ahead of an official opening on April 5.

How to Stage Door a Broadway Show - The Ultimate Guide

by Nicole Rosky

Are you a Broadway superfan? Do you dream about locking eyes with your favorite Broadway beltress? Do you fantasize about posing for a selfie with a future Tony winner? All of this is possible if you know where to look... the stage door! (more...)

Photos: Original DEATH BECOMES HER Star Goldie Hawn Visits Broadway Musical

by Michael Major

Original Death Becomes Her film star Goldie Hawn paid a visit to the Broadway musical adaptation on Friday. The Academy Award winner and the original “Helen Sharp” attended the show with her partner, Kurt Russell, and son, Wyatt Russell. See photos!. (more...)

Photos: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in THE LAST FIVE YEARS Rehearsals

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The first-ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS will star Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren. Get a first look at the company in rehearsals!

Cristin Milioti Recalls WICKED Movie Audition: 'I Really Went for It'

by Josh Sharpe

At the SAG Awards this past weekend, Broadway alum Cristin Milioti recalled her audition to play Elphaba in the acclaimed Wicked movie. She explained that, though she didn't get the part, director Jon M. Chu was 'really kind' about her audition.. (more...)

Tim Rice Weighs In on Cynthia Erivo in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR- '[She] Is One of the Best Singers on the Planet'

by Nicole Rosky

Cynthia Erivo will be back onstage this summer when she plays 'Jesus' in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl. One of the show's creators, lyricist Tim Rice, has chimed in about his thoughts on her in the role, which is typically played by a man. . (more...)

Lindsay Mendez, Jessie Mueller, LaChanze, and More Join BROADWAY’S LEADING LADIES Concert

by Stephi Wild

Initial casting has been announced for Broadway’s Leading Ladies, the upcoming one-night-only special being broadcast on PBS. Learn more about the concert here!. (more...)

Video: Kristen Bell Performs FROZEN Parody at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

by Stephi Wild

Last night, the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held. The event was hosted by Kristen Bell, who performed a parody of 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' from Frozen.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!