Video: Inside Rehearsals for BOOP! THE MUSICAL

Betty's coming to Broadway! Rehearsals are underway for BOOP! The Musical, which is set to begin previews on March 11 ahead of an official opening on April 5.

The principal cast of BOOP! is headed by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber (Pudgy the Dog), and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar.

"This show is fabulous," director Jerry Mitchell told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge during a break from rehearsals. "I can't always say that about musicals, but this is a fabulous musical! The score is incredible, Jasmine is incredible, Ainsley is incredible. Faith, Erich, Stephen... Pudgy's incredible!"

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”