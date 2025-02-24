Cristin Milioti Recalls WICKED Movie Audition: 'I Really Went for It'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At the SAG Awards this past weekend, Broadway alum Cristin Milioti recalled her audition to play Elphaba in the acclaimed Wicked movie. "I did a really bad job," the Once star admitted in an interview with Deadline. When pressed, she explained that she was unable to hit a "real big famous note" in her audition song, which likely was the iconic riff at the end of Defying Gravity.

"Jon [M. Chu] was really kind about it and I really went for it," she recalled, with a laugh. Though the coveted part of Elphaba ultimately went to Cynthia Erivo, Milioti said she would love to be part of the world in a different role down the line, adding that she is a "big fan" of the material. Watch her interview below!

Cristin Milioti recalls auditioning to play Elphaba in ‘Wicked’ #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/og701lRLQU — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 24, 2025

During this award season, Milioti has seen universal acclaim for her turn as Sofia Falcone in the DC series The Penguin, where she stars alongside Colin Farrell. For her performance, she has received numerous accolades including nominations at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and winning at the Saturn and Critics' Choice Awards. The first season of the show is currently streaming on Max.

Milioti was also nominated for a Tony Award in 2012 for her performance as Girl in Once. Other Broadway credits include The Lieutenant of Inishmore and Coram Boy.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Wicked: Part One is now available to watch at home and will be available to stream on Peacock beginning March 21.