HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Will Return For Limited Off-Broadway Engagement

After hit runs in London and on tour throughout the UK, a new production of Heathers the Musical will make its return to New York City this summer. Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, Heathers the Musical will start performances on June 22, 2025 and will play a limited engagement through September 28, 2025 at New World Stages, Stage 1. Heathers the Musical will be directed by Andy Fickman, who staged the record-breaking UK production.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, March 31, 2025 at 10:00 AM. Check out photos from the West End run of Heathers here and read our review here.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody…

Based on the 1989 cult film by Daniel Waters that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers the Musical originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred Off-Broadway to New World Stages in 2014. The authors revised the show for the 2018 London premiere, incorporating several new songs and script changes that will be heard in New York for the first time. Heathers the Musical has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers the Musical won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.

Since its premiere, Heathers the Musical has gained a large, devoted fan base known as the ‘Corn Nuts,’ named after the cryptic final words of ringleader Heather Chandler. These fans have significantly contributed to the show’s international success, resulting in over 200 productions worldwide.