Video: Kristen Bell Performs FROZEN Parody at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night, the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held, honoring outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances for the past year. Check out the full list of winners here.

The event was hosted by Kristen Bell, who performed a parody of "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" from Frozen. The performance was accompanied by a montage of all of the nominees' first acting gigs.

Check out the video!

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA, streamed live globally on Netflix Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

Although receiving five nominations, Wicked did not receive any awards at this event. Zoe Saldaña was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Emilia Perez. Timothée Chalamet won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. The cast of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – which include Meryl Streep, Martin Short, Richard Kind, Steve Martin, and more - won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.