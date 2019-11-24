6 Steps to Broadway Stage Dooring Like a Pro
Want to know how to stage door a Broadway show? We've got you covered!
Are you a Broadway super-fan? Do you dream about locking eyes with your favorite Broadway beltress? Do you fantasize about posing for a selfie with a future Tony winner? All of this is possible if you know where to look... the stage door!
Visiting the stage door, or 'stage dooring' as it is commonly known, is an increasingly popular tradition for fans who are looking for a 'cherry on top' experience after seeing a Broadway show. A great stage door encounter can be had by all by simply following the rules below:
1. Find the stage door.
Take steps to locate the stage door before the start of the performance. The area surrounding the stage door can become quite crowed following the show, so the quicker you can get there after the curtain call (walk, don't run!), the better. If you cannot locate the stage door, simply ask an usher or box office attendant. Once you've arrived, be sure to remain behind the barricades.
2. Be prepared.
If you intend to ask a cast member to autograph your Playbill or other show memorabilia, make sure that you have a sharpie or felt-tip pen on hand. If you plan to ask for a photo with a star, make your your phone is on and you have free space available.
3. Be patient.
While some cast members might make it out of the theatre quickly, more often than not, it can take a little while. Actors often need to change, sometimes shower, and occasionally, welcome personal guests backstage.
4. Prioritize.
Decide early if you would like an item to be autographed or if you would prefer a photo with a star. Not everyone will be willing to do both. Also, don't bring stacks of memorabilia from a star's past show's to sign. Most actors won't oblige, plus, you don't want be the person who rudely holds up the line for everyone else.
5. Be respectful.
...of both the actors and the people around you. Be polite- don't scream people's names to draw attention to yourself. Compliment their performance and be sure to say 'thank you' when all is said and done.
6. Don't hold a grudge.
Remember- meeting an actor at a stage door is not built into your ticket price nor is it a requirement in actors' contracts. Stars are not obligated to greet fans at the stage door, and sometimes they won't. Remember that actors lead lives just like you. They might not be feeling well, could be entertaining guests from out of town, might want to be home in time to put their kids to sleep, or maybe- they just need a break. Don't hold it against them.
Now study up!
Not sure what a Broadway stage door looks like? Check out photos of all of them below!
Al Hirschfeld Theatre:
Ambassador Theatre:
American Airlines Theatre:
August Wilson Theatre:
Belasco Theatre:
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre:
Booth Theatre:
Broadhurst Theatre:
Broadway Theatre:
Brooks Atkinson Theatre:
Circle in the Square Theatre:
Cort Theatre:
Ethel Barrymore Theatre:
Eugene O'Neill Theatre:
George Gershwin Theatre:
Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre:
Hayes Theatre:
Hudson Theatre:
Imperial Theatre:
John Golden Theatre:
Longacre Theatre:
Lunt-Fontanne Theatre:
Lyceum Theatre:
Lyric Theatre:
Majestic Theatre:
Marquis Theatre:
Minskoff Theatre:
Music Box Theatre:
Nederlander Theatre:
Neil Simon Theatre:
New Amsterdam Theatre:
Richard Rodgers Theatre:
Studio 54 Theatre:
Samuel J. Friedman Theatre:
Shubert Theatre:
St. James Theatre:
Stephen Sondheim Theatre:
Vivian Beaumont Theatre:
Walter Kerr Theatre:
Winter Garden Theatre:
Want to learn even more about Broadway? We've got info on all 41 Broadway theatres, the longest-running shows of all time, which shows are best for high schools, plus tips on how to win a Broadway ticket lottery, when to buy tickets to a Broadway show, how to get there, what to wear, what you can bring, where to eat, where to drink, and how to know if a show is age appropriate!
Photo Credit: Katherine Lee
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, rumors have been circulating around a revival of Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, which might result in a nationa... (read more)
Social Roundup: The Therapist Meme Takes Over Broadway Twitter
A new meme has taken over Twitter and Broadway fans from all over are taking part!... (read more)
Patrick Stewart Will Bring His One-Man A CHRISTMAS CAROL to New York For Two Benefit Performances
Sir Patrick Stewart's acclaimed one-man version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL will return for two nights only, December 11 and December 13, at Theater 511 (511... (read more)
How to Watch the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Your All-Inclusive Guide!
In just under a week, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, will hit the streets of New York City... (read more)
BREAKING: Ephraim Sykes Will Play Michael Jackson in MJ on Broadway
Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes will star as Michael Jackson in the upcoming Broadway World Premiere of MJ the Musical. MJ will begin preview perform... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Photos From Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Paper Mill Playhouse
Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella began performances November 20, 2019, for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Paper Mill Play... (read more)