6 Steps to Broadway Stage Dooring Like a Pro

Want to know how to stage door a Broadway show? We've got you covered!

Are you a Broadway super-fan? Do you dream about locking eyes with your favorite Broadway beltress? Do you fantasize about posing for a selfie with a future Tony winner? All of this is possible if you know where to look... the stage door!

Visiting the stage door, or 'stage dooring' as it is commonly known, is an increasingly popular tradition for fans who are looking for a 'cherry on top' experience after seeing a Broadway show. A great stage door encounter can be had by all by simply following the rules below:

1. Find the stage door.

Take steps to locate the stage door before the start of the performance. The area surrounding the stage door can become quite crowed following the show, so the quicker you can get there after the curtain call (walk, don't run!), the better. If you cannot locate the stage door, simply ask an usher or box office attendant. Once you've arrived, be sure to remain behind the barricades.

2. Be prepared.

If you intend to ask a cast member to autograph your Playbill or other show memorabilia, make sure that you have a sharpie or felt-tip pen on hand. If you plan to ask for a photo with a star, make your your phone is on and you have free space available.

3. Be patient.

While some cast members might make it out of the theatre quickly, more often than not, it can take a little while. Actors often need to change, sometimes shower, and occasionally, welcome personal guests backstage.

4. Prioritize.

Decide early if you would like an item to be autographed or if you would prefer a photo with a star. Not everyone will be willing to do both. Also, don't bring stacks of memorabilia from a star's past show's to sign. Most actors won't oblige, plus, you don't want be the person who rudely holds up the line for everyone else.

5. Be respectful.

...of both the actors and the people around you. Be polite- don't scream people's names to draw attention to yourself. Compliment their performance and be sure to say 'thank you' when all is said and done.

6. Don't hold a grudge.

Remember- meeting an actor at a stage door is not built into your ticket price nor is it a requirement in actors' contracts. Stars are not obligated to greet fans at the stage door, and sometimes they won't. Remember that actors lead lives just like you. They might not be feeling well, could be entertaining guests from out of town, might want to be home in time to put their kids to sleep, or maybe- they just need a break. Don't hold it against them.

Now study up!

Not sure what a Broadway stage door looks like? Check out photos of all of them below!

