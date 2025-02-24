Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande to Perform at The 97th Oscars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rejoycify! Following rumors that Wicked's Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande would kick off the Academy Awards this Sunday, it has been confirmed that they will indeed perform at the awards ceremony. At this point, the specific musical selection is being kept under wraps. Both actors have been nominated for Oscars for their performances in the film as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

Other confirmed performers for the ceremony include Doja Cat, LISA of Blackpink, Queen Latifah, and RAYE, all of whom will participate in showstopping performances celebrating the filmmaking community and some of its legends at the 97th Oscars. The show also will feature a special appearance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, “The Oscars” will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the official live red-carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

The Wicked movie has received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film was also recognized for Best Original Score for Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Wicked: Part One is now available to watch at home and will be available to stream on Peacock beginning March 21.