Photos: Original DEATH BECOMES HER Star Goldie Hawn Visits Broadway Musical

Original Death Becomes Her film star Goldie Hawn paid a visit to the Broadway musical adaptation on Friday. The Academy Award winner and the original “Helen Sharp” attended the show with her partner, Kurt Russell, and son, Wyatt Russell. See photos below!

Hawn greeted the company of the musical after the performance, meeting with Jennifer Simard, who takes on the role of Helen Sharp in the musical. She also met with stars Megan Hilty, Christopher Sieber, and Michelle Williams, along with director Christopher Gattelli and composers Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

While Hawn's original co-star, Meryl Streep, has not seen the musical production yet, she sent Hilty flowers on opening night, congratulating her on taking on the role she created in the film. The note attached to the flowers read: "Break a leg or I'll break it for you. With dried and undying love and respect, Meryl."

About Death Becomes Her

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for.