Lindsay Mendez, Jessie Mueller, LaChanze, and More Join BROADWAY’S LEADING LADIES Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Initial casting has been announced for Broadway’s Leading Ladies, the upcoming one-night-only special being broadcast on PBS. This special performance will feature an all-star cast of women whose unique contributions have energized and defined the Broadway we know today, including LaChanze, Kate Baldwin, Jennifer Holliday, Judy Kuhn, Lindsay Mendez, Jessie Mueller, and Jennifer Simard. Additional all-star casting will be announced soon.

The concert will take place on Monday, March 10, 2025 at New York City’s Town Hall. Broadway’s Leading Ladies will air nationally on PBS stations in 2025 at a date to be announced.

The leading ladies will be joined by members of the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier, whose PBS credits include Wicked in Concert and Broadway’s Leading Men. Frazier and the American Pops Orchestra last appeared at Town Hall in the critically acclaimed musical tribute to Edith Piaf.