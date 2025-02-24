Tim Rice Weighs In on Cynthia Erivo in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR- '[She] Is One of the Best Singers on the Planet'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last week, BroadwayWorld reported that Cynthia Erivo will be back onstage this summer when she plays 'Jesus' in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl. One of the show's creators, lyricist Tim Rice, has chimed in about his thoughts on her in the role, which is typically played by a man.

"It is a bit of a stretch, but I think it’s quite exciting. She is such a wonderful performer, great singer. I worked with her a little bit already some years ago. She sang some songs from Chess beautifully at a concert. She is just a great, great singer."" he said in a recent interview with Nick Ferrari on LBC.

"I’ve seen it done by women before. The first time I saw it was at my daughter’s school, an all girls school did it. And it really worked, and they were amateurs and they were teenagers... I think a piece that is established, there’s no reason it can’t be done in lots of forms, and I think Cynthia, who is one of the best singers on the planet, will do a great version."

Jesus Christ Superstar, originally released as a concept album and now returning to its rock roots at the Hollywood Bowl, features lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo as director and choreographer, Tony winner Stephen Oremus as musical director and conductor, casting by The Telsey Office, and is produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt.