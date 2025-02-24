News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in THE LAST FIVE YEARS Rehearsals

Previews begin on Tuesday, March 18.

By: Feb. 24, 2025
The first-ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS will star Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren. The cast also includes Noah Kieserman and Nasia Thomas, who will round out the production as the standbys for Jamie and Cathy, respectively. Get a first look at the company in rehearsals! 
 
THE LAST FIVE YEARS, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will star Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, and will feature choreography by Tony Award nominees Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, wig & hair design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, music direction by Tom Murray, casting by Taylor Williams and production stage management by Cody Renard Richard. Baseline Theatrical’s Andy Jones and James Hickey serve as General Managers. 
 
THE LAST FIVE YEARS begins performances on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and officially opens on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.

Photo credit: Andy Henderson

Photos: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in THE LAST FIVE YEARS Rehearsals Image
The Last Five Years Company

Photos: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in THE LAST FIVE YEARS Rehearsals Image
The Last Five Years Company

Photos: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in THE LAST FIVE YEARS Rehearsals Image
The Last Five Years Company

Photos: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in THE LAST FIVE YEARS Rehearsals Image
The Last Five Years Company

Photos: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in THE LAST FIVE YEARS Rehearsals Image
The Last Five Years Company

Photos: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in THE LAST FIVE YEARS Rehearsals Image
The Last Five Years Company

Photos: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in THE LAST FIVE YEARS Rehearsals Image
The Last Five Years Company

Photos: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in THE LAST FIVE YEARS Rehearsals Image
The Last Five Years Company


