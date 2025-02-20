Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 20, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 20, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Friday, February 21

Buena Vista Social Club begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, February 23

A Wonderful World closes on Broadway

Cynthia Erivo Will Host the 2025 Tony Awards

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo will host The 78th Annual Tony Awards, which will honor the incredible artistry of the 2024-2025 Broadway season.. (more...)

Jordan Fisher To Join MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway This Spring

by A.A. Cristi

Broadway's favorite love interest, Jordan Fisher, will return to Broadway this spring in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Moulin Rouge!. Jordan begins performances in the role of ‘Christian’ starting Tuesday, April 15, 2025. . (more...)

OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends Broadway Run By Four Weeks

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway run of the 2024 Olivier Award-winning musical comedy Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical has extended by four weeks due to popular demand. Learn more here!. (more...)

Video: How Well Does Andy Karl Recall His Old Lines?

by Joey Mervis

We know him as Phil Connors, Rocky Balboa, Neville Landless, and more- but how well does Andy Karl know those characters? We're putting him to the test in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Line Please! In this video, watch as he tries to guess which shows he said each of these lines...

Photos: BOOP! THE MUSICAL in Rehearsals Ahead of Broadway Run

by Stephi Wild

All new photos have been released from rehearsal for BOOP! The Musical, which begins previews on March 11 ahead of an official opening on April 5. Check out the photos below!

Gay Men's Chorus of Washington D.C. Responds to Cancelation of Kennedy Center Performance

by Michael Major

The Gay Men's Chorus of Washington D.C. have responded to The Kennedy Center's recent cancelation of their concert with the National Symphony Orchestra, 'A Peacock Among Pigeons: Celebrating 50 Years of Pride.'. (more...)

Lady Gaga Thinks She's More of an Elphaba Than Glinda; Confirms WICKED Rumor

by Michael Major

Lady Gaga has revealed that she sees herself as more of an Elphaba than Glinda. While being asked about an old rumor that she used to sing Wicked in her school's cafeteria, Gaga revealed that she felt closer to the Wicked Witch of the West.. (more...)

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Extends Broadway Run

by Stephi Wild

Glengarry Glen Ross has extended its Broadway run ahead of its first preview next month! The production will begin previews on Monday, March 10. Learn more here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: Did Jonathan Bailey Make an Impression in RICHARD II?

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Richard II is played by Jonathan Bailey, whose past work includes Bridgerton, Fellow Travellers, Cassio in Nicholas Hytner’s National Theatre production of Othello and Edgar to Ian McKellen’s King Lear. He has also won an Olivier Award for his role of Jamie in Company and is Fiyero in the Wicked movie. What did the critics think of the show?. (more...)

Video: Adam Lambert on His Response to Audiences Laughing at Jewish Joke in CABARET

by Joshua Wright

Adam Lambert has recently gone viral for the way he has played a particular scene in Cabaret. He commented on this moment in the show during a recent appearance on The View.. (more...)

Video: Kara Lindsay Surprised By Former NEWSIES For Disney World Reunion

by Michael Major

Kara Lindsay was surprised by some of her former Newsies co-stars for an impromptu reunion in Disney World. Watch the video of them performing 'King of New York' and 'Something to Believe In' with Adam Kaplan.. (more...)

Jessie Mueller

Other birthdays on this date include:

Etai Benson

Michael Zegen

Lauren Ambrose

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!