Video: Adam Lambert on His Response to Audiences Laughing at Jewish Joke in CABARET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adam Lambert has recently gone viral for the way he has played a particular scene in Cabaret. Lambert, who currently stars as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway, has notably called out the audiene for laughing at a joke in the show at the expense of Jewish people. He commented on this moment in the show during a recent appearance on The View.

"It’s actually about a really dark, sad thing about how society sees people,” Lambert, who is Jewish, noted about the song "If You Could See Her."

"They make it into the gorilla being the Jewish person," he continued. "So at the end of the song I say, ‘If you could see her through my eyes, she wouldn’t look Jewish at all.’”

Lambert noted that oftentimes members of the audience miss the important message being portrayed during this moment, and sometimes even laugh as if it were a joke.

"There have been a few shows — one in particular, where this person commented, and I stopped, and I just looked at the audience, and said, ‘No, no, no, no, This isn’t comedy. Pay attention,’” Lambert shared.

He went on to say that the message of the show is timely, saying, "The show is very relevant. It has been since the late ’60s when it first came out, but right now, in particular, it’s eerie to be up there and to be talking about things that are happening again in our country."