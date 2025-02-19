OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends Broadway Run By Four Weeks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway run of the 2024 Olivier Award-winning musical comedy Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical has extended by four weeks due to popular demand. Originally scheduled to run for 16 weeks only, tickets are now on sale through July 13th.

Those who are signed up to the Operation Mincemeat mailing list will have access to Presale tickets which will go on sale on February 27th. General on-sale will start on February 28th.

Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began preview performances on Saturday, February 15, with an opening night set for Thursday, March 20 at the Golden Theatre. The sold-out first preview brought fans from all over the world, and ended with a stage door rendition of the musical’s anthem, “Sail On, Boys” by the show’s loyal followers.

Starring in Operation Mincemeat are David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone and Zoë Roberts, who are reprising their original, acclaimed performances for the musical’s Broadway (American) premiere. Brandon Contreras, Sam Hartley, Jessi Kirtley, Gerianne Pérez and Amanda Jill Robinson round out the cast as understudies.

This extraordinary debut musical is written and composed by the comedy troupe, SpitLip, comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts. The decision to write it was the last roll of the dice from the quartet of young British creatives after years of performing sketch shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and echoes the journey of Beyond the Fringe from the world-famous quartet Alan Bennett, Peter Cook, Jonathan Miller, and Dudley Moore, which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1960, before moving to the Fortune Theatre and later to the Golden in 1962.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Originally slated for just an eight-week run, Operation Mincemeat has been extended twelve times and is now entering its third sold-out year in London’s West End. Currently booking until June 7, 2025, with group bookings available until January 2026, the show continues its tradition of successful ticketing draws and a hugely popular fortnightly ticket lottery.

Operation Mincemeat began as a tiny (and tiny-budgeted) production at London’s New Diorama Theatre. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios. It finally premiered in the West End on May 9, 2023, at the Fortune Theatre, where it has since received 74 five-star reviews and counting, becoming ‘the Best Reviewed Show in West End History.’ The show continues to play to standing-room-only crowds and has cultivated one of one of London’s most fervent fanbase, affectionately dubbed “Mincefluencers."

Operation Mincemeat went onto earn six 2024 Olivier Award nominations, winning Best New Musical and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical. It was also named the Best New Musical at the 2024 WhatsOnStage Awards. Earlier in the show’s journey, Operation Mincemeat picked up the Off-West End award for Best Musical Production and Best Company Ensemble, as well as The Stage Debut Award for Best Composer/Lyricist.