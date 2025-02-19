Jordan Fisher To Join MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway's favorite love interest, Jordan Fisher, will return to Broadway this spring in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Moulin Rouge!. Jordan begins performances in the role of ‘Christian’ starting Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Jordan will play a limited engagement through Sunday, July 20, 2025 only at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th St, NYC). John Cardoza plays his final performance in the role on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical reunites Jordan Fisher with Solea Pfeiffer, who currently plays the role of ‘Satine’ in the Broadway hit, having appeared opposite each other as ‘Orpheus’ and ‘Eurydice’ in Hadestown.

Fisher and Pfeiffer will also be joined by global icon & Grammy Award-winner Boy George who, as previously announced, returns to the show in the role of “Harold Zidler” beginning Friday, March 28, 2025.

Jordan Fisher most recently starred as ‘Bobby’ in the New York City Center Encores! production of Urinetown and as ‘Orpheus’ in Hadestown on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include ‘Anthony’ in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, ‘Evan’ in Dear Evan Hansen, and ‘Laurens/Philip’ in Hamilton. Jordan starred in and produced Netflix’s Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between and was one of the voices of 4*Town in Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red. He played ‘Mark’ in Fox’s "Rent: Live", and ‘Doody’ in Fox’s “Grease: Live!”

ABOUT MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.