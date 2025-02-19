Gay Men's Chorus of Washington D.C. Responds to Cancelation of Kennedy Center Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gay Men's Chorus of Washington D.C. have responded to The Kennedy Center's recent cancelation of their concert with the National Symphony Orchestra, "A Peacock Among Pigeons: Celebrating 50 Years of Pride." The move, which came shortly after President Donald Trump appointed himself chairman of the Kennedy Center's board, stirred apprehensions about the influence of the Trump administration on federally affiliated cultural institutions.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Chorus shared that they are "deeply disappointed" that the concert had been canceled, adding that they "were very excited to be collaborating with the NSO" on "A Peacock Among Pigeons."

"We believe in the power of music to educate and uplift, to foster love, understanding, and community, and we regret that this opportunity has been taken away," the statement continued. "While we are saddened by the decision, we are committed to this work and to our mission of raising our voices for equality for all. We are grateful for those who have supported us, and we will continue to seek spaces where our voices, our stories, and our music can be heard."

The post went on to reveal that the chorus will be performing "A Peacock Among Pigeons" during their upcoming Choral Festival as part of World Pride 2025.

"We will continue to advocate for artistic expression that reflects the depth and diversity of our community and country. We will continue to sing and raise our voices for equality."

Additionally, BroadwayWorld recently reported that the creators of the new children's musical Finn, Chris Nee, Michael Kooman, and Christopher Dimond, announced on Instagram that the upcoming Kennedy Center-produced tour has been cancelled. The musical premiered at the Kennedy Center in December and has since been nominated for a Helen Hayes Award. It chronicles the coming-of-age journey of a young shark following his dreams.

Last week, several high-profile figures have resigned from their roles within the Kennedy Center, including Board Treasurer Shonda Rhimes, National Symphony Orchestra Artistic Advisor Ben Folds, and Artistic Advisor-at-Large Renée Fleming.