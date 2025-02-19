Video: Kara Lindsay Surprised By Former NEWSIES For Disney World Reunion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kara Lindsay was surprised by some of her former Newsies co-stars for an impromptu reunion in Disney World. During her Disney on Broadway concert with Rodney Ingram in Epcot, some former Newsies popped up out of the audience for a performance of "King of New York."

At the end of the concert, Ingram pulled Lindsay over to ask her if she had heard the rumors about some of Broadway's Newsies dancing around the park earlier. As Lindsay began to get excited, Tommy Bracco jumped up from the audience to confirm that the rumors were true. He was then joined by several other Newsies, including Jacob Guzman and Aaron Albano, who began to perform "King of New York" with Lindsay.

She was then joined by Adam Kaplan, who understudied the role of Jack Kelly on Broadway, for a performance of "Something to Believe In." Lindsay was embraced by her former co-stars as the concert ended.

Kara Lindsay was in the original Broadway cast of Newsies on Broadway in 2012, alongside Jeremy Jordan, John Dossett, Ben Fankhauser, Capathia Jenkins, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and more.

The former Wicked star recently revealed her cancer diagnosis, sharing that she was was diagnosed with Stage 2 Brast Cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy. In an Instagram post, she assured followers that she is "going to be ok" and feels "very lucky that I caught this early and I will be on the other side of this very soon."

Lindsay and Ingram's concert was part of the Disney on Broadway concert series during Epcot's Festival of the Arts. Other concerts included Patti Murin and John Riddle; Caissie Levy and Jelani Remy; Adam Jacobs and Josh Strickland; Ashley Brown and Alton Fitzgerald White; Michael James Scott and Kissy Simmons; and Rodney Ingram and Kara Lindsay. See the full schedule of concerts here.

Photo: Olga Thompson