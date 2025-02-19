Lady Gaga Thinks She's More of an Elphaba Than Glinda; Confirms WICKED Rumor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lady Gaga has revealed that she sees herself as more of an Elphaba than Glinda. While being asked about an old rumor that she used to sing Wicked in her school's cafeteria, Gaga revealed that she felt closer to the Wicked Witch of the West in the beloved musical.

While taking Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test, Gaga was asked about her former NYU classmate's accusation that she used to "play the piano and sing Wicked at the top of her lungs" during lunch every day. The Grammy-winner confirmed that the rumor was true, also stating that she is more of an Elphaba than Glinda.

When asked if "performing at lunch was totally on brand for a musical theatre kid," Gaga answered: "I think so. For me it was."

During the interview, Lady Gaga was also asked about the Glee episode dedicated to her, her duet with the Muppets, her infamous meat dress, and much more.

As the Wicked movie was being released in December, it was revealed that Gaga had originally been in talks to star in the film when it was being directed by Stephen Daldry. Daldry and Gaga had allegedly had meetings “about the character and who she would be" and that Gaga was "essentially cast in his version, and then it fell through."

About Wicked

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Ariana Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.