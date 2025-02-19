Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 19, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Friday, February 21
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/16/25 -WICKED Continues to Lead Top Grossing Shows
COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER Musical In the Works, Starring Sutton Foster
Video: In Rehearsals with the the Cast of SMASH
Cynthia Erivo Will Star as Jesus in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Hollywood Bowl
by Stephi Wild
Cynthia Erivo is set to play the role of Jesus in an upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl! The musical, by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be mounted at the iconic Los Angeles venue this summer.. (more...)
Photos: Kamala Harris Attends GYPSY and Poses with Audra McDonald and Company
by Nicole Rosky
Just yesterday, former Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff stopped by the Majectic Theatre to attend the critically acclaimed, sold-out hit musical GYPSY starring six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. Check out photos here!. (more...)
ALL IN Creators Will Bring ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT LIFE to Broadway Next Season
by Stephi Wild
The producing team that brought All In: Comedy About Love to the stage this Broadway season will return next season with All Out: Comedy About Life, by Simon Rich.. (more...)
400+ Artists Sign Letter Asking NEA to Reverse 'Prejudicial Changes' to Grant Restrictions
by Sidney Paterra
463 artists have signed a letter to the National Endowment for the Arts asking them to roll back the new measures.Read the letter in full here.. (more...)
Betsy Wolfe Will Lead Off-Broadway Premiere of JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
Betsy Wolfe will lead the off-Broadway premiere of JOY: A New True Musical, based on the life of trailblazing businesswoman and inventor Joy Mangano.. (more...)
Noah Kieserman and Nasia Thomas Join THE LAST FIVE YEARS as Standbys For Jamie and Cathy
by Stephi Wild
The standbys have been announced for the roles of Jamie and Cathy in the first-ever Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS. Learn more about them here!. (more...)
John Cardoza to Play Final MOULIN ROUGE! Performance This Spring
by Michael Major
John Cardoza has announced his final performance as Christian in Moulin Rouge. After six months in the Broadway production and a stint in the musical's national tour, Cardoza's final show will be in April.. (more...)
Videos: Paul Tazewell, Nathan Crowley, & Lee Sandales Accept BAFTAs for WICKED Movie
by Josh Sharpe
This past weekend, the Wicked movie won Best Costume Design and Production Design at the BAFTA Film Awards. During the ceremony, Tony-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell took the stage to accept the award.
