Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/16/25 -WICKED Continues to Lead Top Grossing Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/16/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: REDWOOD opened at the Nederlander on 2/13. See what the critics are saying about the production HERE.

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE, EUREKA DAY, and ROMEO + JULIET closed on 2/16. Sam Gold’s production of ROMEO + JULIET recouped its $7 million capitalization during its extended, standing-room-only, 20-week limited engagement at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL began previews at the Golden and opens on 3/20. BroadwayWorld last week reported that lightbulbs ordered for the theatre's marquee were stuck in China following Trump's new tariff on imports from China. Read more about that HERE.



Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: EUREKA DAY (5.3%), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (3%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (2.4%), THE GREAT GATSBY (2.3%), THE LION KING (2%), ALADDIN (0.9%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (0.8%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (0.5%), THE OUTSIDERS (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CHICAGO (-12.1%), GYPSY (-12.1%), OH, MARY! (-10.4%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-8.7%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-6.4%), MJ (-4.3%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-3.6%), HADESTOWN (-3.3%), & JULIET (-2.9%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-2.2%), SUNSET BLVD. (-1.8%), HAMILTON (-1.7%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1.6%), REDWOOD (-1.5%), ENGLISH (-1.3%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...



This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 236,755 tickets sold and a total gross of $30,710,650. The average ticket price was $129.71.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -4.49%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 9.15% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $129.71 is up $16.21 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

WICKED: $2,628,457

HAMILTON: $1,921,803

THE LION KING: $1,842,255

THE OUTSIDERS: $1,548,537

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE: $1,526,260





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

EUREKA DAY ($391,408), ENGLISH ($507,940), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL ($539,854), CHICAGO ($769,168), OH, MARY! ($775,072)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON: $389,053

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE: $362,723

THE OUTSIDERS: $314,242

WICKED: $303,764

THE GREAT GATSBY: $293,691





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

GYPSY ($-88,259), CHICAGO ($-45,923), SUNSET BLVD. ($-9,420), OH, MARY! ($14,587), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING ($36,030)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE: $197.09

HAMILTON: $194.08

THE OUTSIDERS: $187.63

WICKED: $170.59

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $145.97





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

EUREKA DAY ($88.10), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL ($90.40), ENGLISH ($92.13), ALADDIN ($97.01), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($105.96)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE OUTSIDERS: 100.7%

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE: 100%

WICKED: 100%

DEATH BECOMES HER: 97.2%

REDWOOD: 96.8%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (74.9%), CHICAGO (81.3%), OH, MARY! (82.5%), GYPSY (84.8%), EUREKA DAY (86.4%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

REDWOOD: 989

THE LION KING: 276

THE GREAT GATSBY: 272

EUREKA DAY: 270

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: 245





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

GYPSY (-1539), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-1059), CHICAGO (-1049), HELL'S KITCHEN (-1021), OH, MARY! (-742)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..