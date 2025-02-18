Betsy Wolfe Will Lead Off-Broadway Premiere of JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Betsy Wolfe will lead the off-Broadway premiere of JOY: A New True Musical, based on the life of trailblazing businesswoman and inventor Joy Mangano. The production will begin previews at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre on Saturday, June 21 with an opening night set for Sunday, July 20.

The new musical with a book by Tony winner Ken Davenport, music and lyrics by GRAMMY and Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, choreography by Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse, and directed by Lorin Latarro, will star Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Joy.’ Complete casting for JOY: A New True Musical will be announced soon.

“I am beyond thrilled that JOY is opening in NYC this summer,” said Joy Mangano. “This musical will excite everyone who experiences it! Betsy radiates joy in every way, and I’m honored she’s going to be the driving force of inspiring others with my story in this production. The music will keep you singing even after you leave!"

“Joy is the fighter, the unsung hero in all of us. At a time where women were often left to stifle dreams, her love for her family led her to do something extraordinary and shows us all what it looks like to believe in yourself,” said Betsy Wolfe.

Pre-sale tickets to JOY: A New True Musical will be available exclusively to members of the priority list starting Thursday, February 20. To sign up, please visit www.joythemusical.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Tuesday, February 25.

JOY: A New True Musical is an uplifting work based on the true story of Ms. Mangano, the inventor behind the Miracle Mop. Her journey—also told in the 2015 film JOY, starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence—now comes to life on stage. From single motherhood and financial struggles to building a business empire, Joy’s story epitomizes the power of resilience and determination, an inspiring celebration of a woman who never gave up and redefined the American Dream!

A workshop production was held last year, which starred Wolfe in the title role, alongside Honor Blue Savage as Christie, Alice Ripley as Toots, Michael McCormick as Rudy, Ivan Hernandez as tony, J. Elaine Marcos as Lorraine, Jeremy Kushnier as Eddie, Daniel Maldonado as Dan, and Taylor Marie Daniel as Ronni. The cast also included Aaron Alcaraz, Sherz Aletaha, Gaelen Gilliland, Jakeim Hart,

Kelsee Kimmel, Becca Kotte, Julio Rey, and Brian Shepard.

The creative team for JOY: A New True Musical includes Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos (Scenic Design), Tina McCartney (Costume Design), Tony Award Winner Kai Harada and Haley Parcher (Sound Design), Tony Award nominee David Bengali (Projection and Video Design), Darion Matthews (Hair and Wig Design), Andy Einhorn (Music Supervisor), Jillian Zack (Music Director), Christine D’Amore (Production Stage Manager), with ShowTown Theatricals serving as general manager.

Last month, Milazzo released “The Shape of Things: Songs From Joy The Musical,” a concept album inspired by JOY: A New True Musical on Joy Machine Records. Written and performed by Milazzo, produced by Sonny Paladino, and with music supervision by Andy Einhorn, the digital album is available for streaming HERE.

About Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe (Joy) recently wrapped her acclaimed tenure with the hit new musical & Juliet as Anne Hathaway where her performance was nominated for the 2023 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Previously, Wolfe starred in the Tony nominated musical Waitress, where she gave a multi-faceted performance as Jenna. Prior to that, she played Cordelia, one of the lovable “lesbians from next door,” in the Broadway revival of Falsettos, which airs frequently on PBS. She is perhaps best known for her critically acclaimed performance as Cathy in the Off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years.

Wolfe can be seen in the indie feature First One In (on all streaming platforms) and starred in the holiday film Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol With A Twist. Wolfe had a guest starring role on the CBS series Instinct.

Originally from California, Betsy received her BFA in musical theatre from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. At age 20—she made her Carnegie Hall debut with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra under Maestro Erich Kunzel. After receiving her BFA, Betsy quickly moved on to star as Rona Lisa Peretti in the San Francisco and Boston companies of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Soon after, she made her Broadway debut in the revival of 110 in the Shade. Betsy gained attention for her next role in both the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions of Sherie Rene Scott’s Everyday Rapture, where she played one of the two Mennonettes.

Betsy’s other Broadway credits include Ellen in the 2014 production of Bullets Over Broadway, directed by Susan Stroman, and Rosa Bud in the revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood.

Other notable productions include Beth in the City Center Encores! production of Sondheim’s, Merrily We Roll Along, a world premiere production of Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez’s musical Up Here, and Mary Ann Singleton in ACT's world premiere of Tales of the City.

Betsy made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Die Fledermaus (Ida). She has been a guest artist for over 65 symphony, pops, and philharmonic orchestras across the U.S. and internationally, including the New York Philharmonic and BBC Symphony Orchestra. She has collaborated with The New York Pops and played to sold-out crowds at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center with their Broadway Today and Women of Notes concerts.

Recordings include & Juliet, Falsettos, Bullets over Broadway, The Last Five Years, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture, Stage Door Canteen,35MM, and Merrily We Roll Along. She can also be seen in the film adaptation of The Last Five Years.

In 2018 Wolfe founded BroadwayEvolved, a groundbreaking musical theatre training program for students which has been named (seven years in a row) as one of the best summer programs along with top universities.