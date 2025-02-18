News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Noah Kieserman and Nasia Thomas Join THE LAST FIVE YEARS as Standbys For Jamie and Cathy

The duo will stand by for the previously announced Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren.

By: Feb. 18, 2025
The standbys have been announced for the roles of Jamie and Cathy in the first-ever Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS. The cast now also includes Noah Kieserman (Dear Evan Hansen) and Nasia Thomas (SIX),  who will round out the production as the standbys for Jamie and Cathy, respectively.  

As previously announced, the production will be led by Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren. The musical began rehearsals today.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will star Grammy and Golden Globe Award  nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, and will feature choreography by Tony Award nominees 

Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn costume design by Tony Award winner  Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, wig & hair design by  Academy Award winner Mia Neal, music direction by Tom Murray, casting by Taylor Williams and production stage  management by Cody Renard Richard. Baseline Theatrical’s Andy Jones and James Hickey serve as General Managers. 

THE LAST FIVE YEARS begins performances on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and officially opens on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for  a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS follows two New Yorkers, rising author Jamie and aspiring actress Cathy, as they fall in and out of  love over the course of five years. With an “extraordinary and jubilant” (Chicago Tribune) score, the musical explores  whether a couple, once united by their dreams, can remain connected as their paths diverge. 

Biographies

Noah Kieserman (Jamie Standby) is best known for his role as Connor Murphy in the hit musical Dear Evan  Hansen (Broadway/1st National Tour). Since making his Broadway debut in 2022, he has appeared on several TV shows  including "Law & Order," "The White House Plumbers," and "Lady In The Lake." Other favorite stage credits  include Space Dogs (MCC Theater) and The Band's Visit (The Huntington). He can also be seen in the upcoming dark  comedy feature film Floating Carousel. Noah is a proud graduate of the University Michigan's BFA Musical Theatre  Program and a first-year composer in the BMI Lehman Engel Workshop. IG: @nbkieserman noahkieserman.com 

Nasia Thomas (Cathy Standby) was most recently seen as Anna of Cleves in SIX on Broadway. Broadway: SIX, Caroline  or Change Revival (Radio One), Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations (Tammi Terrell), and Beautiful:  The Carole King Musical (Little Eva). Off Broadway: Jelly’s Last Jam. Digital Theater: Out of The Box Theatrics's streamed  production of The Last Five Years (Cathy). National Tour: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Select Regional: Ain’t Too  Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (Berkeley Rep, Kennedy Center, Center Theatre Group, Mirvish Toronto), Beauty and the Beast (TUTS), Smokey Joe's Cafe (MUNY), The Color Purple (MUNY), Hairspray (MUNY). TV: The  4400 (Kenya), That Damn Michael Che, Harlem. BFA Music Theatre Elon ‘15, The Governor's School for the Arts ‘11.  Many thanks to my fierce agents at DGRW, Queen Liz Flemming and Out of The Box Theatrics for quite literally  CHANGING my life. Gratitude to all of my loved ones for the endless sacrifices, support, and unconditional love. And the  BIGGEST shoutout to the ancestors who requested my presence in this space. Asè @nasiathomas. 





Videos