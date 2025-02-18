Noah Kieserman and Nasia Thomas Join THE LAST FIVE YEARS as Standbys For Jamie and Cathy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The standbys have been announced for the roles of Jamie and Cathy in the first-ever Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS. The cast now also includes Noah Kieserman (Dear Evan Hansen) and Nasia Thomas (SIX), who will round out the production as the standbys for Jamie and Cathy, respectively.

As previously announced, the production will be led by Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren. The musical began rehearsals today.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will star Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, and will feature choreography by Tony Award nominees

Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, wig & hair design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, music direction by Tom Murray, casting by Taylor Williams and production stage management by Cody Renard Richard. Baseline Theatrical’s Andy Jones and James Hickey serve as General Managers.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS begins performances on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and officially opens on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS follows two New Yorkers, rising author Jamie and aspiring actress Cathy, as they fall in and out of love over the course of five years. With an “extraordinary and jubilant” (Chicago Tribune) score, the musical explores whether a couple, once united by their dreams, can remain connected as their paths diverge.

Biographies

Noah Kieserman (Jamie Standby) is best known for his role as Connor Murphy in the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen (Broadway/1st National Tour). Since making his Broadway debut in 2022, he has appeared on several TV shows including "Law & Order," "The White House Plumbers," and "Lady In The Lake." Other favorite stage credits include Space Dogs (MCC Theater) and The Band's Visit (The Huntington). He can also be seen in the upcoming dark comedy feature film Floating Carousel. Noah is a proud graduate of the University Michigan's BFA Musical Theatre Program and a first-year composer in the BMI Lehman Engel Workshop. IG: @nbkieserman noahkieserman.com