Photos: Kamala Harris Attends GYPSY and Poses with Audra McDonald and Company

Gypsy is running on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre.

By: Feb. 18, 2025
Just yesterday, former Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff stopped by the Majestic Theatre to attend the critically acclaimed, sold-out hit musical GYPSY starring six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. When Harris & Emhoff entered the theater, the audience immediately started a standing ovation, cheering, clapping & chanting "Ka-ma-la" until the orchestra started playing the GYPSY overture.  At the end of the show, Harris and Emhoff lead the lengthy standing ovation for McDonald and her co-stars, and they then went backstage to meet the cast.

Harris also attended a recent perfromance of A Wonderful World.

GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade.

GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream.  

The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction, music supervision, and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters. 

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

GYPSY orchestra, Doug Emhoff, Andy Einhorn and Kamala Harris

GYPSY Producers Mara Isaacs & Tom Kirdahy and Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff

Jordan Tyson, Joy Woods, Kamala Harris, Audra McDonald, Doug Emhoff & Danny Burstein

Kamala Harris, Audra McDonald

Kamala Harris, Audra McDonald

Kamala Harris and the cast and crew of GYPSY

Kamala Harris and the cast and crew of GYPSY

Kamala Harris and the kids in GYPSY

Kamala Harris, Audra McDonald, Doug Emhoff & Danny Burstein

Kamala Harris, Brian Hoffman and GYPSY dogs Indy and Tana June





