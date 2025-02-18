News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER Musical In the Works, Starring Sutton Foster

Tony winners Sam Gold and Jeanine Tesori are developing the new musical.

By: Feb. 18, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the music and life story of beloved country music icon and legend  Loretta Lynn will be celebrated and depicted in a new stage musical, COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER, starring Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster.  

LATEST NEWS

John Cardoza to Play Final MOULIN ROUGE! Performance This Spring
Video: Solea Pfeiffer Performs 'Firework' From MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Video: In Rehearsals with the the Cast of SMASH
Videos: Paul Tazewell & More Accept BAFTAs for WICKED Movie

The production is in development under the direction of Tony Award-winner Sam Gold.  Music Production is by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. Gold and Tesori last worked  together on the Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home. Loretta Lynn's manager, producer, and daughter, Patsy Lynn, and longtime adviser,  Nancy Russell, will act as consulting producers. 

Inspired by the award-nominated 1980 film and autobiography by Loretta Lynn and  George Vecsey, Coal Miner's Daughter chronicles Loretta’s rise from humble beginnings  in rural Kentucky to country music legend. The stage adaptation will include songs from  Loretta’s career and share stories from Loretta’s life beyond the film’s ending. 

Loretta Lynn, one of country music’s most iconic figures, left an indelible mark on the  genre with a career spanning over six decades. Known for her powerful storytelling and  unapologetically honest lyrics, she sold over 45 million records worldwide and earned  numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards, Country Music Association  (CMA) awards, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Her legacy includes timeless hits  such as “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” and “The Pill.” Lynn’s  career, which began in the early 1960s, was marked by its longevity and influence. She  passed away on October 4, 2022, at the age of 90, leaving behind a profound impact on  music and culture. 

"We are so grateful to see that our mother's life story and music will continue to touch  the hearts of audiences and remain an important statement of the American dream,”  said the family of Loretta Lynn. “As one of the last creative projects our mom was so  passionate about, we are thankful that she had the opportunity to experience the initial  stages of Sutton's sincere portrayal of Loretta. Mom absolutely fell in love with her and  thought she was just the right person to play her onstage. The family is moved by this  incredible team's commitment to her legacy." 

The producing team committed to bringing the iconic story of Loretta Lynn’s life to the  stage include Broadway veterans Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Bee Carrozzini, and ATG  Entertainment. 

Released on March 7, 1980, Coal Miner’s Daughter received seven Academy Award  nominations including Best Picture and Best Writing and Sissy Spacek won the Academy  Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Coal Miner’s Daughter was also awarded Best  Motion Picture by the Golden Globes, National Board of Review, National Film  Preservation Board and the Academy of Country Music Awards.     


Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Videos