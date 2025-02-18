ALL IN Creators Will Bring ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT LIFE to Broadway Next Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The producing team that brought All In: Comedy About Love to the stage this Broadway season will return next season with All Out: Comedy About Life, by Simon Rich. The production, directed by Alex Timbers, will be mounted in the 2025 – 2026 season, at a venue to be announced. Casting for All Out will be announced soon.

All In: Comedy About Love recouped during its record-breaking 10-week run. The production holds the record for the weekly highest grossing play in the history of the Hudson Theatre for the week ending February 2, 2025.

Rich commented, “I’m so grateful to have had the chance to collaborate with so many talented people on All In: Comedy About Love, and I’m thrilled to be working with the same creative team on my next show All Out: Comedy About Life, the companion piece to All In. It's about ambition, envy, ego, spite, and the blind pursuit of fame and fortune. I think some New Yorkers might find the theme even more relatable than love.”

All Out will be produced on Broadway by Seaview and Lorne Michaels. Micah Frank and Caroline Maroney will produce on behalf of Broadway Video. General Management is by Wagner Johnson Productions, and casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA.

Scene from All In: Comedy About Love

All In: Comedy About Love played its final performance on Sunday, February 16 at the Hudson Theatre. The rotating cast included John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Richard Kind, Chloe Fineman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant, Andrew Rannells, Nick Kroll, Jimmy Fallon, David Cross, Annaleigh Ashford, Tim Meadows, and Hank Azaria.

Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is complicated... Simon Rich's new play, All In: Comedy About Love brought a series of hilarious stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage and that sort of thing. Directed by Alex Timbers, the play was read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week.

What's it all about? Sometimes they play pirates, sometimes they play dogs, and there’s one where they talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. Everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment.