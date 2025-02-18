Videos: Paul Tazewell, Nathan Crowley, & Lee Sandales Accept BAFTAs for WICKED Movie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This past weekend, the Wicked movie won Best Costume Design and Production Design at the BAFTA Film Awards. During the ceremony, Tony-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell took the stage to accept the award.

During his speech, the designer thanked Jon M. Chu, calling the filmmaker a "visionary director" adding that the experience "was like jumping on the train right behind Elphaba and Glinda, and riding into Emerald City as we charged through with Jon as our conductor." Tazewell is also nominated for an Academy Award for his work on the film. Watch his full acceptance speech here!

Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales were also on hand to accept the award for Best Production Design. Crowley noted that the experience was "probably the greatest highlight of our careers" and also thanked Chu, calling him a "wonderful director and such a generous person." The duo is nominated for an Academy Award as well. Watch their speech below and find the full list of BAFTA winners here.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Wicked: Part One is now available to watch at home.