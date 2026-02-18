Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 18, 2026- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Welcomes Teen Critics and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 18, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 18, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! It's a jam-packed start to your day with all the latest buzz from BroadwayWorld. HERE LIES LOVE dazzles with first-look photos from CTGLA’s Mark Taper Forum ahead of tomorrow’s opening. Over at Arena Stage, CHEZ JOEY lights up the stage with Myles Frost and company, and you can read what the critics have to say in our review roundup. Don’t miss the latest from the world of Six—the new Broadway and West End queens are front and center, both on stage and in rehearsal. Plus, relive a heartwarming Valentine’s Day proposal at Chicago, and peek inside the latest Merrily We Roll Along streaming news for our friends in Spain. Whether it's breaking casting news, reviews, exclusive rehearsal access, or must-see video moments, we’ve got your daily theatre fix ready to go. Let’s dive in!
Saturday, February 21
Every Brilliant Thing begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, February 22
Hell's Kitchen closes on Broadway
Photos: HERE LIES LOVE at CTGLA's Mark Taper Forum
Get a first look at Center Theatre Group's new production of the groundbreaking musical Here Lies Love at the Mark Taper Forum. The press opening is set for tomorrow, February 18th, 2026.
Video: The Teen Critics Get Turned Upside Down at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Teen Critics continues with Evangeline (13), Addison (16), and Zander (13), who recently headed to the Marquis Theater to check out Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!
Photos: Myles Frost & More in CHEZ JOEY at Arena Stage
See Myles Frost and a star-studded cast bring CHEZ JOEY to life at Arena Stage, featuring reimagined Rodgers & Hart classics.
| Video: Whitney Leavitt Sets Up a Surprise Proposal at CHICAGO
by Nicole Rosky
It was an unforgettable Valentine’s Day at Chicago on Broadway this weekend, as current Roxie Hart, Whitney Leavitt, helped stage a heartfelt surprise proposal for a devoted fan. Watch the full event in this video!. (more...)
| Video: ResistDance Honors Renée Good & Alex Pretti in DC
by Nicole Rosky
On President’s Day, the First Amendment Troop staged “ResistDance” - a tribute and act of artistic dissent - at the Kennedy Center and Lincoln Memorial. Watch the full performance in this video.. (more...)
Video: Inside Rehearsals with the New SIX Queens of the West End
Video: Helen J. Shen Takes Final Bows in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
Video: Anna Deavere Smith Featured in Exclusive Clip From PBS' BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA Series
| Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow, and the New Cast of SIX Take First Bows
by Jennifer Broski
The new Queens are in town at Six on Broadway, including the Broadway debuts of Dylan Mulvaney and Abigail Barlow. Check out photos of the new cast taking their first bows here!. (more...)
| Photos: Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal Visit BUG on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal recently paid a visit to Bug on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment when the brother-and-sister pair met with the cast backstage. Check out photos here!. (more...)
|Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN - THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL in Rehearsal at the Peacock Theatre
by Stephi Wild
All new rehearsal photos have been released for I'm Every Woman - The Chaka Khan Musical, beginning at The Peacock Theatre in March. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Review: CHEZ JOEY at Arena Stage
by David Friscic
An embarrassment of theatrical riches, bordering on sensory, stimulating overload, is on display in an exceptionally bold and satisfying reimagining of the very influential musical Pal Joey—now reconceived as Chez Joey. The show still takes place in the 1940’s Chicago music/nightclub scene, but it has been opened up to explore potent possibilities that are realized in this production.. (more...)
Review: AMADEUS at Pasadena Playhouse
by Andrew Child
Director Darko Tresnjak has crafted a visually-appealing world that unfortunately reduces the action of the play to broad strokes enacted in a toy theatre.. (more...)
Review: SPANISH ORANGES starring Maryam d'Abo, Playground Theatre
by Gary Naylor
#MeToo and cancel culture needs a new angle sadly lacking in humdrum new play. (more...)
Wallace Shawn's WHAT WE DID BEFORE OUR MOTH DAYS Extends Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Wallace Shawn’s new play, What We Did Before Our Moth Days, directed by André Gregory, will be extended for an additional two weeks through Sunday, May 10, at the Greenwich House Theater.. (more...)
Meow Meow Joins Ramin Karimloo in SWEENEY TODD at Birmingham Rep
by Stephi Wild
Sweeney Todd has found its Mrs. Lovett! Actress, dancer, and cabaret performer Meow Meow will star alongside Ramin Karimloo, who takes on the role of the Demon Barber of Fleet Street.. (more...)
SIGNS OF LIFE Concept Album Featuring Shoshana Bean, Jenn Colella and More to be Released
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The concept album for the new musical in development, Signs of Life, will be released on all streaming platforms. The album will feature Shoshana Bean, Jenn Colella and more.. (more...)
"We'll take a glass together
