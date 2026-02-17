Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On CHEZ JOEY at Arena Stage

Chez Joey is now running at Arena Stage. With fresh arrangements of the legendary catalog of Great American Songbook duo Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, a new book by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King), choreography by Tony winner Savion Glover (Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk), and co-direction by actor, director, and producer Tony Goldwyn (ABC’s Scandal) and Glover - the production runs through March 15th, 2026.

The production stars Myles Frost (Broadway: MJ the Musical) as Joey Evans, Awa Sal Secka (The Public Theater’s Goddess) as Linda English, Samantha Massell (Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof) as Vera Simpson, Angela Hall (Broadway: Black and Blue) as Lucille Wallace, and Kevin Cahoon (Broadway: Shucked) as Melvin Snyder. They are joined by Lamont Brown, Crystal J Freeman, Charis Michelle Gullage, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Marcus John, Josh Johnson, Addi Loving, Kalen Robinson, Brooke Taylor, and Alana S. Thomas.

Understudies are Crystal J Freeman (u/s Lucille), Marcus John (u/s Joey), Justin Michael Duval (u/s Melvin), Jordan Taylor (u/s Linda), and Karen Vincent (u/s Vera). Jailyn Wilkerson is a swing.

Set against the heat and hustle of the 1940s Chicago club scene, Chez Joey reexamines the question of sex and love and ambition and cost through a bold contemporary lens. Cue Joey Evans: an irresistible, slick-talking, velvet-voiced nightclub performer with dreams bigger than the bandstand. But in a city where the right connections mean everything, he finds himself caught between Linda, the bright-eyed chorus girl, and Vera, the wealthy baroness who can bankroll his big break—for a price. With no-nonsense club owner Lucille and vaudeville performer-turned-Chicago-social-insider Melvin watching his every move, Joey’s got one choice to make: play it straight or risk it all for a shot at the spotlight.

David Friscic, BroadwayWorld: Choreography by Savion Glover is a veritable feast for the senses as tap, jazzy moves, bebop, and swing are all intermixed and choreographed to the hilt. The influence of Bob Fosse’s angular and thrusting movements are subtly interwoven into the swinging dancing and the jazzy movement. [...] Chez Joey will reward audiences who are looking for a musical that provides pleasure as well as substance. The future bodes well for Chez Joey.

Aidan O'Connor, MD Theatre Guide: “Chez Joey” at Arena Stage undoubtedly answers the question most revivals can’t. Why bring this show back at this time? This production executes an entirely distinct, artistic vision that somehow works better than the original show ever could. In “Chez Joey,” “Pal Joey” has found its home, and it’s a hit.

Patrick J. Regal, Feature Presentation: Just a few months ago, Arena presented the Broadway-bound revisal of Damn Yankees (it was one of my favorite shows of 2025), and they’ve followed it up closely with another high-profile import, one with seemingly similar aspirations. Pal Joey needed a little more tuning-up than Damn Yankees, but what is now Chez Joey gives it a run for its money. The best of Rodgers and Hart is pretty darn good, and the creative team has put together an experience, jazzy and cool, that might be stronger than the sum of those spare parts. It took some time, but they figured it out. When can we see it again?

Drew Morris, Morris Theatre DC: “Olympic” is the first word I wrote down when Savion Glover’s frenetic choreography first rears its beautiful head in Act I. It’s a barrage of rickety, brain-scratching tap dance fervor much of the time, but there’s plenty of room for more stomping, more jiving, and more boxiness. Act II in particular contains some astonishing numbers that hit you like a trance and leave the audience breathless.

