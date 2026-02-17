SIGNS OF LIFE Concept Album Featuring Shoshana Bean, Jenn Colella and More to be Released

The concept album for the new musical in development, Signs of Life, will be released on February 23, 2026, all streaming platforms.

Featuring music and lyrics by Christopher DeLair, the album is produced, mixed and engineered by Dan Molad (Lucius, Emily King, JD McPherson, Mt. Joy), and co-produced by Chris Ranney, who also serves as music supervisor. To pre-save Signs of Life, click here.

Signs of Life is an original new musical where healing becomes a hero’s journey and the key to growing up lies within one’s younger self. On Chris’s journey to break familiar cycles, he is guided and pushed by the 12 divinely feminine signs of the zodiac to step outside his comfort zone and face the things that scare him most, including his childhood. At once profoundly introspective and bursting across the stage with energy, light, and love, Signs of Life celebrates what makes us all divinely human.

The album features Grammy Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen); recording and touring artist Celisse; Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Suffs); Leif Coomer (Mrs. Doubtfire); Grammy Award nominee Deborah Cox; Bella Coppola (Smash); Tony and Grammy Award nominee Damon Daunno (Oklahoma); Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress); Alexa Green (Wicked); Jinkx Monsoon (Oh, Mary!); Grammy Award winner Aoife O’Donovan; Solea Pfeiffer (Moulin Rouge!); Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award nominee Vanessa Williams; and the Grammy-nominated band Lucius.

The track list for Signs of Life is as follows: