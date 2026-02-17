Video: Helen J. Shen Takes Final Bows in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Helen J Shen has officially departed Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway, playing her final performance as “Claire” on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

The role of “Claire” will be played by current Standby Hannah Kevitt from Tuesday, February 17 through Thursday, April 2, followed next by current Standby Claire Kwon from Friday, April 3 through Sunday, May 17. Darren Criss will play his final performance as “Oliver” on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

A touching farewell was given to Shen following her final curtain call, complete with speeches from her co-star Darren Criss, and Shen herself. Check out the full video, captured by Sunny Choi on Instagram, below: