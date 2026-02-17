 tracker
Video: Helen J. Shen Takes Final Bows in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Her final curtain call included touching speeches from her co-star Darren Criss, and Shen herself.

By: Feb. 17, 2026

Helen J Shen has officially departed Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway, playing her final performance as “Claire” on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

The role of “Claire” will be played by current Standby Hannah Kevitt from Tuesday, February 17 through Thursday, April 2, followed next by current Standby Claire Kwon from Friday, April 3 through Sunday, May 17. Darren Criss will play his final performance as “Oliver” on Sunday, May 17, 2026.  

A touching farewell was given to Shen following her final curtain call, complete with speeches from her co-star Darren Criss, and Shen herself. Check out the full video, captured by Sunny Choi on Instagram, below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

About Maybe Happy Ending

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love.  It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue ParkMaybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete. 

