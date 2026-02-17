Photos: HERE LIES LOVE at CTGLA's Mark Taper Forum

Get a first look at Center Theatre Group's new production of the groundbreaking musical Here Lies Love at the Mark Taper Forum. The press opening is set for tomorrow, February 18th, 2026.

Featuring music by Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love is directed by CTG Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director Snehal Desai with choreography by William Carlos Angulo. The production, the first since appearing on Broadway in 2023, is a transformative experience combining disco beats with adrenaline-fueled choreography and an innovative visual design.

Here Lies Love is a groundbreaking musical about former First Lady of the Philippines Imelda Marcos' rise to power and the corruption, violence, and authoritarian rule during her time as First Lady and her family's exile amidst the People Power Revolution. The show goes beyond Imelda's near-mythic obsession with shoes to explore true questions of power and responsibility. It is a story fueled by greed, power, and disco that feels as timely today as ever.

The cast features Reanne Acasio as Imelda Marcos, Joshua Dela Cruz as Aquino, Chris Renfro as Ferdinand Marcos, Carol Angeli as Estrella, Aura Mayari as Punong-Abala/Host, and Joan Almedilla as Aurora. The ensemble includes Steven-Adam Agdeppa, Kayla Amistad, Kelvin Co, Joanne Javien Coudriet, Audrey Lyn Crabaño, JeffLorenz Garrido, Sarah Kay, Garrick Goce Macatangay, Danielle Louise Mendoza, Justine Rafael, and Ryan Salazar. The swings are Zandi de Jesus, Johnisa Almariya Breault, and Hayden Rivas.

The creative team assembled by Director Snehal Desai includes William Carlos Angulo (Choreographer), Joe Cruz and Jennifer Lin (Co-Music Directors), Arnel Sancianco (Scenic Designer), Jaymee Ngernwichit (Costume Designer), Marcella Barbeau (Lighting Designer), Brian Hsieh (Sound Designer), Yee Eun Nam (Projection Designer), Kaleena Jordan (Hair, Wig, and Make-Up Designer), Janelle Dote Portman (Associate Director), U.J. Mangune (Associate Choreographer), and Ely Sonny Orquiza (Dramaturg), Jim Steinmeyer (Illusion Consultant), and Giselle "G" Tongi-Walters (Community Liaison). Casting by Michael Donovan Casting, Michael Donovan, CSA, Richie Ferris, CSA, and Joe Pinzon (Casting Consultant). The Production Stage Manager is Jill Gold.

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch