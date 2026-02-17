Photos: Myles Frost & More in CHEZ JOEY at Arena Stage

The production runs through March 15, 2026.
Get a first look at Myles Frost and more in Chez Joey at Arena Stage. With fresh arrangements of the legendary catalog of Great American Songbook duo Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, a new book by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King), choreography by Tony winner Savion Glover (Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk), and co-direction by actor, director, and producer Tony Goldwyn (ABC’s Scandal) and Glover - the production runs through March 15th, 2025.
The production stars Myles Frost (Broadway: MJ the Musical) as Joey Evans, Awa Sal Secka (The Public Theater’s Goddess) as Linda English, Samantha Massell (Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof) as Vera Simpson, Angela Hall (Broadway: Black and Blue) as Lucille Wallace, and Kevin Cahoon (Broadway: Shucked) as Melvin Snyder. They are joined by Lamont Brown, Crystal J Freeman, Charis Michelle Gullage, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Marcus John, Josh Johnson, Addi Loving, Kalen Robinson, Brooke Taylor, and Alana S. Thomas.
Understudies are Crystal J Freeman (u/s Lucille), Marcus John (u/s Joey), Justin Michael Duval (u/s Melvin), Jordan Taylor (u/s Linda), and Karen Vincent (u/s Vera). Jailyn Wilkerson is a swing.
Set against the heat and hustle of the 1940s Chicago club scene, Chez Joey reexamines the question of sex and love and ambition and cost through a bold contemporary lens. Cue Joey Evans: an irresistible, slick-talking, velvet-voiced nightclub performer with dreams bigger than the bandstand. But in a city where the right connections mean everything, he finds himself caught between Linda, the bright-eyed chorus girl, and Vera, the wealthy baroness who can bankroll his big break—for a price. With no-nonsense club owner Lucille and vaudeville performer-turned-Chicago-social-insider Melvin watching his every move, Joey’s got one choice to make: play it straight or risk it all for a shot at the spotlight.
Myles Frost and the company of Chez Joey at Arena Stage
Angela Hall and the company of Chez Joey at Arena Stage
Awa Sal Secka and Myles Frost in Chez Joey at Arena Stage
Myles Frost and Samantha Massell in Chez Joey at Arena Stage
Myles Frost and the company of Chez Joey at Arena Stage
Myles Frost and the company of Chez Joey at Arena Stage
Myles Frost and the company of Chez Joey at Arena Stage
Kevin Cahoon and the company of Chez Joey at Arena Stage
Videos