Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 30, 2025- Win Opening Night TITANIQUE Tickets and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 30, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! We’re back to help you start your day with the latest and greatest from the Great White Way and beyond. Looking to set sail on a new Broadway adventure? Don’t miss your shot to win opening night tickets to TITANIQUE—dinner and merch included! Over at The Palace Theatre, BEETLEJUICE will bid Broadway goodbye with a special sing-along finale in January. Curious about how often shows make the leap from Off-Broadway to Broadway in entirely new productions? We’ve got the inside scoop! Plus, catch video highlights like Nicole Scherzinger’s stunning Carnegie Hall debut and Jessica Vosk’s stirring holiday appearance on GMA. Whether you’re here for the latest celeb sightings, box office milestones (hello, WICKED: FOR GOOD crossing $500M), or your daily trivia fix, it’s all happening right here. Grab your coffee and catch up on everything BroadwayWorld has to offer!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet


Saturday, January 3, 2026
Beetlejuice closes on Broadway
Sunday, January 4, 2026 
Waiting for Godot closes on Broadway

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 30, 2025- Win Opening Night TITANIQUE Tickets and More Image
Contest: Win Opening Night Tickets to TITANIQUE on Broadway

Enter to win two tickets to opening night on Sunday, April 12, 2026, dinner, and a merch pack from Titanique on Broadway! The prize includes opening night tickets, dinner for two, and a merch prize pack.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 30, 2025- Win Opening Night TITANIQUE Tickets and More Image
BEETLEJUICE Will Host Sing-Along Finale at Closing Performance

Beetlejuice the Musical will end its limited 13-week Broadway return engagement at The Palace Theatre on January 3, 2026, at 8pm with a special audience curtain call sing-along finale.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 30, 2025- Win Opening Night TITANIQUE Tickets and More Image
How Often Do Shows Go From Off-Broadway to Broadway in Two Separate Productions?

This season, three plays are receiving Broadway debuts which already made significant noise off-Broadway in their original productions, years ago. Becky Shaw, Bug, and Marjorie Prime will all be opening on Broadway in early 2026 in brand new productions. The first and last are spending time on Broadway at the Hayes under the auspices of Second Stage while Bug is being presented by Manhattan Theatre Club at their home, the Friedman. 

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 30, 2025- Win Opening Night TITANIQUE Tickets and More Image Video: Nicole Scherzinger Sings 'Maybe This Time' at Carnegie Hall
by Michael Major
Carnegie Hall has released new video footage of Nicole Scherzinger performing 'Maybe This Time' from Cabaret as part of her Carnegie Hall debut in October 2025. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 30, 2025- Win Opening Night TITANIQUE Tickets and More Image Video: Watch Jessica Vosk Perform 'Mary, Did You Know' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by Josh Sharpe
Christmas may be over, but it's not too late to check out a recent performance from Broadway's Jessica Vosk on Good Morning America. Fresh off a year-long run in Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen, the performer took the stage on December 24 to sing the holiday staple, 'Mary, Did You Know,' on the morning show.  . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 30, 2025- Win Opening Night TITANIQUE Tickets and More Image Video: Watch the Full DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS DAY PARADE Feat. Nicole Scherzinger
by Josh Sharpe
Disney has released the full Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, which aired on Thursday, December 25. Watch the full special now, featuring performances from  Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, Gwen Stefani, Lady A, and more. . (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 30, 2025- Win Opening Night TITANIQUE Tickets and More Image Photos: Ethan Hawke Visits Carrie Coon, Namir Smallwood and More in BUG
by Bruce Glikas
See photos of Ethan Hawke visiting Carrie Coon, Namir Smallwood and more in Bug on Broadway! Performances are now underway for Bug, written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 30, 2025- Win Opening Night TITANIQUE Tickets and More Image Photos: SUCCESSION Stars Brian Cox and Nicholas Braun Reunite at GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES
by Bruce Glikas
Brian Cox and Nicholas Braun, who starred as Logan Roy and Cousin Greg on HBO's Succession, reunited at Gruesome Playground Off-Broadway, where Braun starred in the production. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 30, 2025- Win Opening Night TITANIQUE Tickets and More Image Photos: GOOD TIME CHARLEY at CALS Ron Robison
by Theresa Bertram
Corbin Pitts with Heroe Productions Entertainment debuted his feature film Good Time Charley December 17, 2025, at CALS Ron Robinson in Little Rock. Local celebrities as well as industry professional joined together to celebrate this accomplishment as well listen to a talk back afterwards about the making of the film.. (more...)
   
Around the Broadway World
How to Stream WICKED: FOR GOOD: A Guide
by Josh Sharpe
Take a look at BroadwayWorld's exclusive guide to where and when Wicked: For Good will be available to watch at home in 2026 following its theatrical run.. (more...)

Peyton List to Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL as Heather Chandler
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Peyton List, who stars in the Paramount+ TV series “School Spirits,” will join the cast of Heathers The Musical as Heather Chandler. Heathers is playing at New World Stages.. (more...)

Trump-Hosted Kennedy Center Honors Draws Lowest Ratings Ever
by Michael Major
The Kennedy Center Honors drew its smallest audience ever this year. The Donald Trump-hosted ceremony averaged an estimated 2.65 million viewers, a large drop from the 4.1 million viewers in 2024.. (more...)

WICKED: FOR GOOD Crosses $500 Million at Global Box Office
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked: For Good may be arriving on digital in just a few short days, but the sequel to the 2024 blockbuster is still chugging along in theaters. This past weekend, the movie musical surpassed $500 million at the global box office. (more...)
DEATH BECOMES HER, WICKED: FOR GOOD & More Receive Nominations for 13th Annual MUAHS Guild Awards
by Josh Sharpe
The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild has announced the nominations for the 13th Annual MUAHS Guild Awards, which include honors for Broadway's Death Becomes Her and Beetlejuice, along with Wicked: For Good.. (more...)
Max Mendoza Crumm's THE COSMIC CLUBHOUSE Kickstarter Reaches $15K Goal
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Max Mendoza Crumm's Kickstarter campaign for The Cosmic Clubhouse: A Handmade Musical Short, a new puppet-driven musical project, has exceeded the goal of $15,000, with the Kickstarter raising $15,710.. (more...)
Russia Reopens Occupied Mariupol Theater More Than Three Years After Deadly 2022 Airstrike
by Joshua Wright
Russia has reopened the Mariupol drama theater destroyed in a 2022 airstrike that killed hundreds of civilians, a move Ukrainian officials call an attempt to conceal a war crime.. (more...)
Interview: Greta Gertler Gold Unpacks the Mysteries of PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK
by David Clarke
In PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK: THE MUSICAL, Gold’s score makes it clear that this is not a mystery you simply watch. It’s a mystery you enter. The music becomes a kind of weather system that circles, shifts, and pulls the audience along.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...
 

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"One day more,
another day,
another destiny."

- Les Miserables

Videos