Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 30, 2025- Win Opening Night TITANIQUE Tickets and More

This Week's Call Sheet



Saturday, January 3, 2026

Beetlejuice closes on Broadway

Sunday, January 4, 2026

Waiting for Godot closes on Broadway

The Front Page



Contest: Win Opening Night Tickets to TITANIQUE on Broadway Enter to win two tickets to opening night on Sunday, April 12, 2026, dinner, and a merch pack from Titanique on Broadway! The prize includes opening night tickets, dinner for two, and a merch prize pack.



BEETLEJUICE Will Host Sing-Along Finale at Closing Performance Beetlejuice the Musical will end its limited 13-week Broadway return engagement at The Palace Theatre on January 3, 2026, at 8pm with a special audience curtain call sing-along finale.



How Often Do Shows Go From Off-Broadway to Broadway in Two Separate Productions? This season, three plays are receiving Broadway debuts which already made significant noise off-Broadway in their original productions, years ago. Becky Shaw, Bug, and Marjorie Prime will all be opening on Broadway in early 2026 in brand new productions. The first and last are spending time on Broadway at the Hayes under the auspices of Second Stage while Bug is being presented by Manhattan Theatre Club at their home, the Friedman.

Take a look at BroadwayWorld's exclusive guide to where and when Wicked: For Good will be available to watch at home in 2026 following its theatrical run.. ( more...

Peyton List to Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL as Heather Chandler

Peyton List, who stars in the Paramount+ TV series “School Spirits,” will join the cast of Heathers The Musical as Heather Chandler. Heathers is playing at New World Stages.. (more...)

Trump-Hosted Kennedy Center Honors Draws Lowest Ratings Ever

The Kennedy Center Honors drew its smallest audience ever this year. The Donald Trump-hosted ceremony averaged an estimated 2.65 million viewers, a large drop from the 4.1 million viewers in 2024.. (more...)

