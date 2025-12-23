MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Sells Out Entire Seoul Run; Announces Korean Tour

The original Korean production of Maybe Happy Ending has sold out every performance of its Seoul engagement and has announced plans for a nationwide tour following the conclusion of its run.

The musical opened on October 30 at Yonkang Hall at the Doosan Art Center in Jongno-gu, Seoul. All tickets for the engagement sold out on their release dates, including the final on-sale period on December 16, resulting in 112 consecutive sold-out performances. The production is scheduled to continue performances in Seoul through January 25, 2026.

The production’s commercial success coincides with the recent Broadway achievements of Maybe Happy Ending. The Broadway adaptation, based on the original Korean musical, debuted in 2024 and went on to win six Tony Awards at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Scenic Design, and Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

The Seoul production also marked the musical’s 10th anniversary season and featured special appearances by members of the original 2016 cast. Jeon Mi-do and Choi Soo-jin reprised the role of Claire, Kim Jae-bum returned as Oliver, and Go Hoon-jung appeared as James.

Following its Seoul closing, Maybe Happy Ending will embark on a nationwide tour visiting 16 cities, including Busan, Daejeon, Gwangju, Yongin, Incheon, Sejong, Jeonju, Pyeongtaek, Suwon, Changwon, Daegu, Cheonan, Ulsan, Dangjin, Goyang, and Jeju.