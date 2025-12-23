New York Theatre Workshop Adds TARTUFFE Final Performance and Special Benefit Event

New York Theatre Workshop has announced that there will be an added final performance of the world premiere of a new version of Molière’s Tartuffe, by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath on Sunday January 25, 2026, as well as a special one-night-only benefit event, Keys & Queens: An Intimate Evening of Music and Mayhem, also on Sunday January 25 following the final performance.

Choreographed by NYTW Usual Suspect and two-time Obie Award winner Raja Feather Kelly (Teeth) and directed Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Sarah Benson (Teeth), Tartuffe began performances at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003) on November 28, 2025, and opened December 16. Originally set to close January 11, Tartuffe was previously extended through January 24 and will now play its final performance January 25, 2026.

Join NYTW on Sunday January 25 at 7pm for Keys & Queens: An Intimate Evening of Music and Mayhem, hosted by Bianca Del Rio featuring Cacophony Daniels. Following the final performance of Tartuffe, NYTW will take over the Silver Lining Lounge (145 Bowery) for the drag piano bar of your dreams! Unlike Tartuffe, these queens won’t be sticking around... they’re here for ONE NIGHT ONLY and you have only yourself to blame if you miss it.

When you treat yourself with a ticket to Keys & Queens, you’re also paying it forward for New York Theatre Workshop’s arts education and artistic development programs that enrich the next generation of theatergoers and support the next generation of radical artists. Do it for the kids and then leave them at home because this show ain’t for them, it’s for YOU!

Standard seating for Keys & Queens begins at $400, with preferred seating available for $500. VIP Experiences, which include premium seating for Keys & Queens and a ticket to the final performance of Tartuffe, are $600. Each ticket includes complimentary food and drinks. $75 of each ticket is not tax-deductible. For questions, contact PhoebeM@nytw.org

About Tartuffe

Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Red Speedo, Dana H.) and Obie Award winner Sarah Benson (Teeth) conspire to bring us a razor-sharp reinvention of Molière’s iconoclastic comedy in a mad-dash production full of ferocious wit, outrageous design, and downright buffoonery. Choreography is by three-time Princess Grace Award winner Raja Feather Kelly (Teeth).

The cast of Tartuffe includes Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick (Plaza Suite) as Tartuffe, Emmy Award winner David Cross (“Arrested Development”) as Orgon, Obie Award winner Emily Davis (Is This A Room) as Mariane, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Bianca Del Rio as Mme Pernelle, Tony Award nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Elmire, Obie Award winner Ryan J. Haddad (Dark Disabled Stories) as Damis, Tony Award winner Francis Jue (Yellow Face) as Cleante, Tony Award winner Lisa Kron (Fun Home) as Dorine, and Emmy Award nominee Ikechukwu Ufomadu (“Ziwe”) as Valére. Understudies include Holiday (The Great Privation) for Valere/Damis/Cleante, Ean Sheehy (oh, Honey) for Tartuffe/Orgon, Courter Simmons (Waitress) for Dorine/Mme Pernelle, and Evelyn Spahr (Light Shining in Buckinghamshire) for Elmire/Marianne.