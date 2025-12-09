Lindsay Mendez and Ryan Scott Oliver Will Release 'How to Succeed in Musical Theatre Without Really Dying' Book

Lindsay Mendez and Ryan Scott Oliver will release a new book "How to Succeed in Musical Theatre Without Really Dying" in March.

Since 2012, award-winning musical theatre professionals Lindsay Mendez and Ryan Scott Oliver have not only built their own successful careers, but also helped thousands of performers forge their unique paths in the industry through their NYC-based Actor Therapy training program.

How to Succeed in Musical Theatre Without Really Dying is their comprehensive guide, featuring time-tested tools, knowledge bombs, wake-up calls, and timely wisdom for any professional actor who wants to:

- Stand out in their field by being not what they think casting directors want, but by being the most of who they are

- Build a solid book of audition repertoire to sell their key product: themselves

- Identify their personal brand for both prospective employers and colleagues

- Navigate relationships with collaborators, both those they work for and those who work for them

- Thrive long-term by focusing on personal strategies related to finance, mental health, and long-term planning

How to Succeed in Musical Theatre Without Really Dying aims to help actors stand out in the industry, master their craft, and help navigate a path forward.

The book will be released on March 3. Pre-order it here.