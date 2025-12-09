Video: Randy Rainbow Releases New Christmas Special

Click Here for More on RANDY RAINBOW





Randy Rainbow has released a new Christmas special, titled "It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like F This." The new video parodies “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Meredith Willson and “White Christmas” (intro) by Irving Berlin.

In Rainbow's typical fashion, Rainbow assesses the state of the United States this holiday season, taking on Donald J. Trump, Pete Hegseth, Ghislaine Maxwell, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and more.

The new parody video – which follows the recent Wicked-themed "Defy Democracy" and Sabrina Carpenter parody "Fees, Fees, Fees" – was also created with Michael J Moritz Jr and Brett Boles.

About Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. His latest book, Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparkling Whines, Champagne Problems, and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda, was released this year. He will release a new children's book, Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses, this year.

Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work.