Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 1, 2025- Broadway At the 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! We hope you had a festive and theatrical Thanksgiving. While you’re enjoying your leftovers, catch up on all the latest in the world of theatre. Yesterday brought showstopping highlights from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (including Broadway performances and star-studded appearances), Black Friday deals on hot Broadway tickets, and an inside look at THE BAKER’S WIFE off-Broadway with its talented cast. Don’t miss our exclusive first listen to Hannah Corneau singing from the new Beautiful Little Fool concept album, and explore photos, interviews, videos, and special features from around the globe. Whether you’re looking for your next ticket or just some behind-the-scenes Broadway scoop, we’ve got all the stories to help you wake up informed and inspired. Let’s dive in!