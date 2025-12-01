Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 1, 2025- Broadway At the 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! We hope you had a festive and theatrical Thanksgiving. While you’re enjoying your leftovers, catch up on all the latest in the world of theatre. Yesterday brought showstopping highlights from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (including Broadway performances and star-studded appearances), Black Friday deals on hot Broadway tickets, and an inside look at THE BAKER’S WIFE off-Broadway with its talented cast. Don’t miss our exclusive first listen to Hannah Corneau singing from the new Beautiful Little Fool concept album, and explore photos, interviews, videos, and special features from around the globe. Whether you’re looking for your next ticket or just some behind-the-scenes Broadway scoop, we’ve got all the stories to help you wake up informed and inspired. Let’s dive in!
|The Front Page
|
Savannah Lee Birdsong, Samantha Gershman, and Hailey Thomas Share Backstage Scoop From THE BAKER'S WIFE
In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Savannah Lee Birdsong, Samantha Gershman, and Hailey Thomas who play the nieces in The Baker's Wife off-Broadway, to share some of their favorite pre-show rituals, and more!
|
Watch All the Broadway Performances at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
While you figure out how and when to eat all of your Thanksgiving leftovers, relive all of the Broadway magic from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! Three Broadway shows headed to 34th Street yesterday to take part in one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions. We have the video here.
|
Black Friday Deals: DEATH BECOMES HER, SIX, ALADDIN & More
Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, with special Black Friday savings available. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets (and a great deal!) to right now.
|Exclusive
|Must Watch
| Video: Watch 'World Within My Room' From MAYBE HAPPY ENDING in Korea
by Michael Major
Watch new highlights of Maybe Happy Ending in Korea, including new videos of 'The World Within My Room,' 'First Time in Love,' and more. The cast features Kim Jae-bum as Oliver, Jeon Mi-do and Choi Soo-jin as Claire, and Ko Hoon-jeong as James.. (more...)
| Character Breakdown: MARJORIE PRIME Cast Unpacks Their Roles
by Joey Mervis
Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison makes his Broadway debut this fall with Marjorie Prime, which opens December 8 at the Hayes Theatre. Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles ahead of opening night.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Jordan Luke Gage, Ramin Karimloo and More in ROAM Concert Production
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at the concert production of ROAM, a new musical directed by Rupert Hands with choreography by Olivier Award winner James Cousins. . (more...)
| Photos: KINKY BOOTS First-Ever French Production Brussels
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of the first-ever French adaptation of Kinky Boots in Brussels, Belgium. Inspired by a true story, Kinky Boots tells the young heir to a failing shoe factory, and Lola, a confident drag queen.. (more...)
| Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM at Shakespeare’s Globe
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Headlong has released production images of their new production of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream which is now playing at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
|Happy Birthday To...
|
"We need a little Christmas,
Videos