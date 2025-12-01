 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 1, 2025- Broadway At the 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend. 

Dec. 01, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 1, 2025- Broadway At the 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! We hope you had a festive and theatrical Thanksgiving. While you’re enjoying your leftovers, catch up on all the latest in the world of theatre. Yesterday brought showstopping highlights from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (including Broadway performances and star-studded appearances), Black Friday deals on hot Broadway tickets, and an inside look at THE BAKER’S WIFE off-Broadway with its talented cast. Don’t miss our exclusive first listen to Hannah Corneau singing from the new Beautiful Little Fool concept album, and explore photos, interviews, videos, and special features from around the globe. Whether you’re looking for your next ticket or just some behind-the-scenes Broadway scoop, we’ve got all the stories to help you wake up informed and inspired. Let’s dive in!

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 1, 2025- Broadway At the 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade and More
Savannah Lee Birdsong, Samantha Gershman, and Hailey Thomas Share Backstage Scoop From THE BAKER'S WIFE

In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Savannah Lee Birdsong, Samantha Gershman, and Hailey Thomas who play the nieces in The Baker's Wife off-Broadway, to share some of their favorite pre-show rituals, and more!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 1, 2025- Broadway At the 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade and More
Watch All the Broadway Performances at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

While you figure out how and when to eat all of your Thanksgiving leftovers, relive all of the Broadway magic from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! Three Broadway shows headed to 34th Street yesterday to take part in one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions. We have the video here.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 1, 2025- Broadway At the 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade and More
Black Friday Deals: DEATH BECOMES HER, SIX, ALADDIN & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, with special Black Friday savings available. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets (and a great deal!) to right now.

Exclusive
Exclusive: Hannah Corneau Sings 'Built to Last' From 'Beautiful Little Fool' Concept Album
by Michael Major
Here’s your first look at Hannah Corneau recording 'Built to Last' from the Beautiful Little Fool concept album featuring Jessie Mueller, Ryan Vasquez, and Hannah Corneau - streaming now on all platforms.. (more...)
 
Must Watch
 
Video: Watch 'World Within My Room' From MAYBE HAPPY ENDING in Korea
by Michael Major
Watch new highlights of Maybe Happy Ending in Korea, including new videos of 'The World Within My Room,' 'First Time in Love,' and more. The cast features Kim Jae-bum as Oliver, Jeon Mi-do and Choi Soo-jin as Claire, and Ko Hoon-jeong as James.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 1, 2025- Broadway At the 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade and More Image Character Breakdown: MARJORIE PRIME Cast Unpacks Their Roles
by Joey Mervis
Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison makes his Broadway debut this fall with Marjorie Prime, which opens December 8 at the Hayes Theatre. Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles ahead of opening night.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Photos: Jordan Luke Gage, Ramin Karimloo and More in ROAM Concert Production
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at the concert production of ROAM, a new musical directed by Rupert Hands with choreography by Olivier Award winner James Cousins. . (more...)
Photos: KINKY BOOTS First-Ever French Production Brussels
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of the first-ever French adaptation of Kinky Boots in Brussels, Belgium. Inspired by a true story, Kinky Boots tells the young heir to a failing shoe factory, and Lola, a confident drag queen.. (more...)
Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Shakespeare's Globe
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Headlong has released production images of their new production of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream which is now playing at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 11/27/2025; Jobs In Props, Marketing & More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 11/27/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
SAMURAI OF BLUE EYES to Have Invitation-Only Bilingual Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Invitation-only industry readings of the new straight play Samurai of Blue Eyes-written by Ryuma Matsuzaka-will be held. Directed by Saki Kawamura, the reading will be performed in both Japanese and English.. (more...)
Around the Broadway World
James Cameron Reveals He 'Almost' Directed the WICKED Movie
by Josh Sharpe
During a recent interview, acclaimed director James Cameron revealed that he was close to directing the film version of Wicked during the early days of development.. (more...)
Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
by Josh Sharpe
Take a look at photos from the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring the casts of Just in Time, Ragtime, and Buena Vista Social Club, along with other performers like Cynthia Erivo and Meg Donnelly!. (more...)
Award-Winning AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Composer Simon Franglen's Score To Be Released
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Award-winning composer and GRAMMY-winning producer Simon Franglen ('My Heart Will Go On' from Titanic) has scored James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, which opens in theaters worldwide.. (more...)
ABBA Voyage Concert Experience Plans to Open in Hell's Kitchen
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Metropolitan Lumber/Daisy May’s/Penthouse Executive Club site at 613–623 11th Avenue is set to become the second-ever home of ABBA Voyage, the concert experience!. (more...)
Photos: Leslie Odom Jr., Helen J. Shen, & More Attend Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, November 27, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushered in the holiday season with its 99th march. During the parade, several Broadway stars attended as VIP guests, including Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Chastain, Helen J. Shen, Andrew Barth Feldman, Kara Young, Ana Gasteyer, and more. Check out photos here. . (more...)
Review: NUTCRACKER NOIR, Protein Studios
by Franco Milazzo
Yes, it’s less than a month until Christmas so time to get stuck into a yuletide favourite – albeit with an immersive theatre/cabaret twist.. (more...)
Kristin Chenoweth to Perform THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES on THE LATE SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth, alongside composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, will visit The Late Show with Stephen Colbert next week for a performance from The Queen of Versailles, which is currently running at the St. James Theatre.. (more...)
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Leicester Curve
by Laura Lott
There are some stories that never grow old, and The Sound of Music is definitely one of them. Sixty years after the movie premiered, and sixty-six since the stage show first hit Broadway, this tale of love, family, the healing power of music, and resistance against persecution in 1930s Austria is as relevant and heartwarming as ever. Leicester Curve’s Christmas production, directed by Nikolai Foster, gives it a fresh new look while honouring the original and providing beautiful renditions of the Rodgers and Hammerstein songs we know and love.. (more...)
Review: SHADOWS - BALLET BLACK, Sadler’s Wells
by Matthew Paluch
Considering Ballet Black has been around for 24 years, it seems unbelievable that they're current double bill Shadows is also their Sadler's Wells debut. Unfortunately it isn't their strongest work to date, choreographically speaking.. (more...)
Tiler Peck to Return to Westside Ballet to Perform in THE NUTCRACKER
by Chloe Rabinowitz
This Thanksgiving weekend, New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck returns to Westside Ballet of Santa Monica-performing as the Sugar Plum Fairy at the nonprofit performance arm of the academy where she trained as a young girl.. (more...)
Review: CRY IT OUT BY MOLLY SMITH METZLER at Little Fish Theatre
by Shari Barrett
All four actors as well as director Mirai are to be commended for keeping the action moving and characters deeply present in their own truths. Given the small and up-close staging in the black box theatre, every audience member will feel like a fly on the fence in Jessie’s backyard while seated on all four sides of the center stage playing area. Each in their own ways creates a portrait of parenthood that is by turns raw, hilarious, joyful, and profoundly moving.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Sarah Snook

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"We need a little Christmas,
right this very minute!"

- Mame

