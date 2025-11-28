ABBA Voyage Concert Experience Plans to Open in Hell's Kitchen

W42ST has reported that the former Metropolitan Lumber/Daisy May’s/Penthouse Executive Club site at 613–623 11th Avenue is set to become the second-ever home of ABBA Voyage, the concert experience!

The plan was presented this week at the board meeting of the New York City Industrial Development Agency. The project aims to demolish the row of vacant buildings on the block and replace them with a 175,000-square-foot, 3,000-seat, purpose-built arena for ABBA Voyage. It is anticipated to open in 2028.

ABBA Voyage is currently being presented in the UK! The revolutionary concert sees Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid performing digitally. See ABBA's avatars accompanied by a 10-piece live band, in a custom-built venue.

With nearly 400 million albums sold worldwide, 17 No. 1 hits and over 16 million weekly global streams, ABBA are one of the world's most successful music acts of all time. Ever since their breakthrough with 'Waterloo' back in 1974, ABBA's music has captured the hearts of people all over the world. Today, the songs they created - written and produced by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and interpreted vocally with passion and commitment by Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid "Frida" Lyngstad - are regarded as an important part of the international music canon. In the 21st Century, ABBA are more popular than ever. ABBA Gold, originally released in 1992, recently passed its 1000th week on the UK Album Chart, the first album in history to reach this milestone.