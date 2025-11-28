Video: Watch 'World Within My Room' From MAYBE HAPPY ENDING in Korea





Watch new highlights of Maybe Happy Ending in Korea, including new clips of "The World Within My Room," "First Time in Love," and more. The cast features Kim Jae-bum as Oliver, Jeon Mi-do and Choi Soo-jin as Claire, and Ko Hoon-jeong as James.

The musical celebrates its 10th anniversary at Doosan Art Center, Yeonkang Hall. The production will run through January 25, 2026.

Maybe Happy Ending celebrates the 10th anniversary since its premiere in South Korea with this new production in Seoul. The revival features a new set, lighting, costume and projection designs.

The musical was also developed into a Korean-language film adaptation in 2023 called "My Favorite Love Story," which was re-released in cinemas last month. Directed by Lee Won-Hoe, the movie stars South Korean actors Shin Joo-hyeop and Kang Hye-in, who starred in the 2018 stage production of Maybe Happy Ending in Seoul, as the lead characters Oliver and Claire. The cast also includes Yoo Jun-sang as James, Oliver’s former owner.

About Maybe Happy Ending

Maybe Happy Ending is a South Korean musical with lyrics written by Hue Park, music composed by Will Aronson, and book written by both Park and Aronson. The musical, which is performed without intermission, follows two human-like helper-bots, Oliver and Claire, who discover each other in Seoul later in the 21st century and develop a connection that challenges what they believe is possible for themselves, exploring relationships, love and mortality.

Directed by Kim Dong-yeon, Maybe Happy Ending had its premiere in Seoul at Lifeway Hall in DCF Daemyung Cultural Factory in 2016. At the Korea Musical Awards, it was nominated for, and won, six awards, including Best Musical: Small Theatre, Music, Lyrics and Book. The musical also won four awards at the Yegreen Musical Awards including Musical of the Year and Music (Aronson).

Maybe Happy Ending has been revived several times in Korea and internationally, including a Broadway production that opened in 2024. It tied for a leading ten nominations at the 78th Tony Awards and won six, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score. It also won six Drama Desk Awards.