Character Breakdown: MARJORIE PRIME Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Click Here for More on Character Breakdown

Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison makes his Broadway debut this fall with Marjorie Prime, which opens December 8 at the Hayes Theatre. The play is led by June Squibb as the title character, with Danny Burstein, Cynthia Nixon, and Christopher Lowell. What's it all about?

What would you say to someone you lost, if you could see them again? What if they’re a better listener now than when they were alive? A heart-achingly beautiful rumination on aging and artificial intelligence, memory and mortality, love and legacy, MARJORIE PRIME examines the blurred line between a life lived and a life remembered.

Nixon plays Tess. "She is person in a lot of pain. I guess I admire the way in which she's trying to do the right thing always. I think it's her superpower and I think it's kind of her downfall," she explained. "I think the play is really, as much as anything, it's a study in Waspness and things that people being dutiful, pains that remain unspoken, demands that remain unmade."

Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles and learn more about the play.