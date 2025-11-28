 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Take a look at photos from the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

By: Nov. 28, 2025

Yesterday, on Thanksgiving, Macy's kicked off the holiday season with its 99th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, as is tradition, Broadway performers hit 34th Street to perform numbers from Ragtime, Just in Time, Buena Vista Social Club, as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes, who are celebrating their 100th year.

Also in attendance was Meg Donnelly, currently starring in Broadway's Moulin Rouge!, as well as Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo, who kicked off the show with a performance of Nina Simon's "Feeling Good." Take a look below to see photos from the performances and appearances!

Also, check out performances from RagtimeJust in Time, and Buena Vista Social Club. Watch Cynthia Erivo's opening performance here.

Photo Credit: Scott Gries/Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
The Radio City Rockettes

Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
The Radio City Rockettes

Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
The Radio City Rockettes

Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
"Ragtime" Broadway Performance

Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
"Just In Time" Broadway Performance

Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
"Just In Time" Broadway Performance

Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
"Ragtime" Broadway Performance

Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
"Ragtime" Broadway Performance

Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
"Buena Vista Social Club" Broadway Performance

Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
"Buena Vista Social Club" Broadway Performance

Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image

Meg Donnelly

Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image

"Buena Vista Social Club" Broadway Performance

Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Cynthia Erivo

Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Cynthia Erivo

Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Cynthia Erivo

Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Cynthia Erivo

Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Cynthia Erivo


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos