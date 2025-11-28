Photos: RAGTIME, Cynthia Erivo, & More Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Yesterday, on Thanksgiving, Macy's kicked off the holiday season with its 99th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, as is tradition, Broadway performers hit 34th Street to perform numbers from Ragtime, Just in Time, Buena Vista Social Club, as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes, who are celebrating their 100th year.

Also in attendance was Meg Donnelly, currently starring in Broadway's Moulin Rouge!, as well as Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo, who kicked off the show with a performance of Nina Simon's "Feeling Good." Take a look below to see photos from the performances and appearances!

Also, check out performances from Ragtime, Just in Time, and Buena Vista Social Club. Watch Cynthia Erivo's opening performance here.

Photo Credit: Scott Gries/Ralph Bavaro/NBC

The Radio City Rockettes

"Ragtime" Broadway Performance

"Just In Time" Broadway Performance

"Buena Vista Social Club" Broadway Performance

"Buena Vista Social Club" Broadway Performance Meg Donnelly "Buena Vista Social Club" Broadway Performance

Cynthia Erivo

