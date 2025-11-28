James Cameron Reveals He 'Almost' Directed the WICKED Movie

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Amid his monumental success with the Avatar franchise, James Cameron almost entered the world of Wicked. During a recent interview on The Town with Matt Belloni podcast, the acclaimed director revealed that he was close to directing the film version of Wicked during the early days of development

"I almost made Wicked back when. I really love the story, I mean The Wizard of Oz is one of my favorite [movies]. This is going back 15 years," said Cameron. He went on to confirm that he had spoken with Universal Pictures about helming the movie, but ultimately "couldn't find the song."

As for whether he would make a musical at this stage in his career, he didn't rule it out completely, reiterating that his favorite movie is The Wizard of Oz. Cameron's next project is Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in his hit Avatar franchise. It arrives in theaters on December 19.

Many actors and directors have been attached to various versions of a Wicked film over the years, including before it had been adapted for the stage as a musical. At one point, the musical movie would have been directed by Stephen Daldry, with Lady Gaga and Shawn Mednes considered for the roles of Elphaba and Fiyero. In the 1990's a non-musical adaptation of the Gregory Maguire novel might have starred Demi Moore or Whoopi Goldberg, two performers who were interested in the project.

The second half of the Wicked adaptation, Wicked: For Good, is now in theaters. Opening gon November 21, the movie brought in $150 million in North America during its opening weekend, plus $76 million internationally, bringing its global total to $226 million. Wicked: For Good marks the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film last year.

Wicked: Part One film brought in $112.5 million during its opening weekend in 2024. By the end of its theatrical run, it grossed over $756 million worldwide. Domestically, it became one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies in the United States of all time, and was also the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical in the U.S. upon its release.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

James Cameron Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Wicked Photo Credit: Universal